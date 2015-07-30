MOTORISTA EMBRIAGADO DESTRÓI MURO DE RESIDÊNCIA

by admin

 

Um motorista sem habilitação e embriagado atingiu o muro de uma residência de esquina da Rua São Vicente, no bairro São José, no inicio da tarde desta quinta-feira (30). Felizmente, ninguém se feriu.
O homem, que afirma ter 55 anos e trabalhar na Guarda Civil de Pouso Alegre, ainda teria discutido com PM´s e foi preso em flagrante. Ele não se conformava por ter sido algemado e diante de nossa reportagem reclamava veementemente da ação policial, mesmo admitindo que estava alcoolizado. No carro, havia uma pequena garrafa de plástico com cachaça.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

Confira vídeo:

222 thoughts on “MOTORISTA EMBRIAGADO DESTRÓI MURO DE RESIDÊNCIA

  5. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

  9. Thank you for any other informative web site. Where else may I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect means? I have a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.

  11. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thanks!

  14. This is the right website for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic. You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time. Excellent stuff, just excellent!

  19. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. All the best

  20. I?¦ve recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.

  27. I’m a professional pro author (of science fiction) located in the UK, and I’m looking into setting up a innovative writing course at a nearby arts center focused on sf and wonderland. Are there any resources out right now there in reserve form or otherwise I might find useful in teaching about both science fiction/fantasy and innovative writing generally?.

  31. For instance, major music stores like iTunes are not available in Asia and US TV networks which allow viewers find programmes on their website avoid make such programmes offered to viewers outside the US. This really is even if people are ready to pay to download or see the content.. Isn’t an online store or channel where content is definitely legitimately distributed globally feasible?. If the government is responsible for restricting distribution, which usually government are we referring to? The government in the country where the content is definitely produced or maybe the government in the country in which the content is to be imported to?.

  32. I cling on to listening to the news bulletin speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?

  33. I curently have a college degree so I don’t need the credit. I actually don’t wish to pay out a ton of cash for it, yet I do desire an actual course with real assignments. And that’s creative composing as in FICTIONAL. Thanks for your help. A course on the Northside would be great..

  34. Excellent domain that is redirecting it sights to my main site. I want to build a wordpress site on that domain yet i cannot access my admin to get wordpress since it just redirects me to my primary site. I actually don’t need to take my domain off redirect till the wordpress site is completed. So what do i do?. It really is redirected through my registrar. How might i login with my IP?.

  36. I have experienced Firefox, WEB BROWSER, and Google chrome downloaded on to my pc for a while right now with no issue. Recently I downloaded YIM and today Firefox does not start up. Easily restart my computer several times, and try to open it up a few dozen times every time I reboot, it will eventually pop-up. How do I repair it? Chrome and IE still work good but I favor Firefox..

  37. Whenever I actually open opera, it instantly crashes. We’ve tried starting it in safe setting and still it doesn’t work. We even attempted changing my homepage. When my friends give me a web link in my msn messenger, this opens up opera and functions fine, I am able to browse the internet normally. What do I do? We already un-installed and reinstalled it..

  39. Is there a way you can have your own blog site instead of adding to one already made.. I have no idea what sort of blog works? How do you pay for it? How do you start one? Please help! It might be much appreciated! Thank you!.

  41. I put a WordPress blog on my site a few times ago, and I was simply curious about how it works. Therefore i just wish to know if all the posts are saved into one file or if they are distinct for each post. Then I also want to know where they can be found on my server. Thanks.

  43. Outstanding post, I conceive website owners should learn a lot from this website its really user genial. So much fantastic info on here .

  48. You ave made some good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  50. Usually I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.

  51. Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)

  52. That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

  54. you know a few of the pictures aren at loading correctly. I am not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I ave tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.

  59. Pink your weblog publish and beloved it. Have you ever thought about visitor publishing on other related weblogs similar to your website?

  62. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  65. “I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Cheers”

  69. This blog is no doubt educating additionally diverting. I have discovered a lot of helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Cheers!

  81. First of all I want to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind prior to writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Thanks!

  84. You ought to join in a contest for starters of the highest quality blogs online. I will recommend this page!

  91. It as not that I want to duplicate your web page, but I really like the design and style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  92. wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers a base already!

  95. This very blog is without a doubt awesome and besides factual. I have picked many handy things out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  109. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.

  115. This particular blog is really entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a lot of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  122. Escrow Refills Prednisone [url=http://bondrug.com]cialis[/url] Discount Generic Hydrochlorothiazide Ger Prescriptions Online For Proscar Swww Healthy Man Viagra [url=http://medhel.com]kamagra 100 online[/url] Canadian Pharmacy Flagyl Online Drugstore Viagra Naturel Change Dose Propecia Cialis Mal Testa [url=http://shopfastedmedrx.com]buy viagra online[/url] Viagra Generico Con Receta Ou Acheter Cialis En Ligne Propecia Reproduccion Propecia Epididimitis [url=http://drugsir.com]viagra cialis[/url] Viagra No Perscribtion Zithromax Duration Free Shipping Acticin Minnesota Cheap Synthroid Online No Prescription [url=http://sukvit.com]viagra online[/url] Saleonlinedrugs Reviews For Canadian Prescriptipn Plus

  130. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!

  131. This web site definitely has all of the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.

  145. There is apparently a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.

  149. I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  160. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  161. This blog is definitely awesome and besides factual. I have picked many interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks!

  175. Your style is really unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  183. I have a fresh filming and editing businesses in which We run.. Its not a big popular job so I wish to advertise this by making a web site. How do I start a internet site thats affordable and its simple to use?.

  186. I signal into my Tumblr account, and switch the dashboard from my main blog to the secondary blog, however go to Account > Preferences > Customize your blog, but then all it takes is me towards the customization web page for my main blog page. Any way to customize my secondary blog, or must i just make a second accounts altogether?.

  191. Where can I find the best online creative writing classes? I reside in NYC therefore which colleges offer the greatest online innovative writing program? If not really in a university than exactly where else?.

  192. whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, a lot of people are searching around for this info, you can help them greatly.

  195. Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a nice and useful piece of information. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ m satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  197. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  206. It as really a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  207. This particular blog is obviously cool as well as amusing. I have discovered many interesting things out of it. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  222. I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of great info, saved to bookmarks (:.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.