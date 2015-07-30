MOTORISTA EMBRIAGADO DESTRÓI MURO DE RESIDÊNCIA

Um motorista sem habilitação e embriagado atingiu o muro de uma residência de esquina da Rua São Vicente, no bairro São José, no inicio da tarde desta quinta-feira (30). Felizmente, ninguém se feriu.

O homem, que afirma ter 55 anos e trabalhar na Guarda Civil de Pouso Alegre, ainda teria discutido com PM´s e foi preso em flagrante. Ele não se conformava por ter sido algemado e diante de nossa reportagem reclamava veementemente da ação policial, mesmo admitindo que estava alcoolizado. No carro, havia uma pequena garrafa de plástico com cachaça.Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

Confira vídeo: