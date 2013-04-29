MOTOR DE CARRO É DESTRUÍDO POR INCÊNDIO NO CENTRO

Um Fiat Pálio teve o motor parcialmente destruído por um incêndio na manhã desta segunda-feira, na esquina das ruas Bartolomeu de Oliveira e Capitão Antônio Gonçalves. Segundo o proprietário do veículo, o fogo começou de repente, e o susto foi tão grande que até foi difícil tirar o cinto de segurança para desembarcar e pedir socorro. Felizmente, ele não se feriu.
Comerciantes e moradores da área usaram extintores e água de mangueira para apagar a chamas, e durante vários minutos o próprio motorista resfriou o motor, para evitar novo sinistro.
O carro, que foi comprado há cerca de cinco dias numa loja de usados, não apresentava defeitos aparentes, mas o dono resolveu aguardar a chegada do vendedor para tentar descobrir qual foi o problema e entrar num acordo para, assim, não ficar no prejuízo.
Vale lembrar que a referida esquina parece ser o ponto preferencial para a ocorrência de incêndios em veículos. Há alguns meses, o motor de um VW Fusca pegou fogo por conta de um superaquecimento, quando estava praticamente em frente ao supermercado Alves, e um outro atingiu a residência da esquina, após descer desgovernado pela Bartolomeu de Oliveira.
Talvez seja uma boa idéia dar um benzidinha no local…
