MOTOCICLISTA MORRE EM GRAVE ACIDENTE NO TREVO DE POÇO FUNDO

Uma moto chocou-se contra contra uma árvore da entrada principal de Poço Fundo, na noite desta segunda-feira (8). O motociclista, João Batista Ramos (39 anos), não resistiu aos ferimentos e morreu.

A Policia Militar esteve no local e ainda apura o que pode ter causado o sinistro. O que se sabe até o momento é que o condutor seguia rumo a Poço Fundo quando provavelmente perdeu o controle do veículo e bateu no meio-fio. Ele parou numa das árvores que ladeiam a via, e a sua Yamaha foi parar no terreno de um sítio. A vitima chegou a ser socorrida, inconsciente, mas com um grave ferimento na cabeça. Quando chegou ao hospital, já estava sem vida.

Os detalhes de mais esta trágica história você tera no próximo JPF.