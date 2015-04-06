MOTOCICLISTA MORRE EM ACIDENTE NA RODOVIA MGC 267

Um rapaz faleceu e uma moça ficou gravemente ferida, no final da tarde de hoje (6), após um acidente ocorrido na rodovia MGC 267, estrada que liga a MG 179 ao acesso para a cidade de Carvalhópolis. Segundo informações preliminares colhidas pela reportagem do JPF, o casal seguia em alta velocidade pela via, em uma motocicleta, quando bateu frontalmente contra uma Fiat Strada, que transitava em sentido oposto. Com o baque, o piloto morreu na hora. A acompanhante dele acabou sendo socorrida pelo SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) até a Santa Casa de Machado.

