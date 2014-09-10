MOTOCICLISTA FICA FERIDO EM COLISÃO NO CENTRO

Um abalroamento envolvendo um Fiat Uno e uma Honda CG 125 deixou uma pessoa ferida, no inicio da noite desta quinta-feira (9). O acidente aconteceu no cruzamento entre a rua João Soares Júnior e as avenidas José Soares Pinho e José Evilásio Assi.

O motorista do carro disse à Policia Militar que seguia pela rua João Soares, e teria feito a parada para observar o trânsito antes de seguir para a rua Dário Massafera. Mesmo assim, não viu a moto se aproximando, e ao arrancar a atingiu na lateral esquerda. O motociclista ficou ferido e foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento. Não há informações sobre seu estado de saúde até o momento, mas segundo testemunhas ele não sofreu lesões graves.

Este foi o quarto acidente envolvendo moto e carro, sendo três abalroamentos, em menos de 15 dias em Poço Fundo. Dois destes acidentes terminaram com fraturas expostas nas pernas dos motoqueiros. Fica aí o alerta.