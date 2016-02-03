MOTO ROUBADA EM POÇO FUNDO É USADA EM ASSALTO NA BR 146 – VITIMA BALEADA

A Policia Militar prendeu na tarde desta quarta-feira (3) os responsáveis pelo roubo de uma Honda XRE de uma oficina de Poço Fundo. Eles haviam tomado uma outra moto de assalto, após balearem o proprietário numa abordagem feita na rodovia BR 146, entre Botelhos e Cabo Verde. Uma das prisões foi feita por militares de Campestre, que cercaram um dos bandidos, morador do município, próximo ao Posto da Pedra. Ele estava com a XRE. O outro meliante, de Serrania, foi preso naquela cidade, com a moto roubada na rodovia.

Após a detenção, a dupla confessou pelo menos onze roubos, cometidos em Poço Fundo, Campestre e em outras cidades da região.

Fotos: Policia Militar e Águia Noticias