MOTO É ROUBADA DE OFICINA

Uma Honda XRE, de cor vinho, foi roubada de uma oficina mecânica, situada na Rua Antônio Pires Franco (saída para o bairro Água Limpa)
De acordo com informações colhidas, dois homens armados chegaram ao estabelecimento em outra Honda XRE, de cor vermelha, anunciaram o assalto, pegaram o veículo e evadiram do local.
Testemunhas afirmaram que eles fugiram rumo ao bairro Barra Grande, onde já teriam cometido um crime anteriormente.
Guarnições da Polícia Militar foram acionadas e fazem rastreamento na tentativa de encontrar os suspeitos.
A moto roubada não possui muita gasolina, o que pode dificultar a escalada dos meliantes.
Detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.
