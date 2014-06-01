MOTO É COLHIDA POR CARRO NA MG 179

Os últimos dias vão ficar marcados por um recorde de colisões entre motocicletas e carros no município de Machado. No final da tarde desta quinta-feira (5), aconteceu o quarto acidente do gênero em menos de uma semana. Desta vez, uma Honda CG 150 Fan atravessou a pista da MG 179 na frente de um Ford Fiesta na saída do trevo do bairro Santo Antônio II.

O motociclista, que tem 19 anos e seria inabilitado, ficou ferido e foi levado ao Pronto Atendimento. Segundo a Polícia Militar, ele estava consciente e não parecia ter sofrido lesões graves. Os veículos ficaram no local, aguardando chegada da Perícia.

Detalhes na edição deste sábado do JPF.