MOTO É APREENDIDA APÓS PERSEGUIÇÃO POLICIAL

Uma perseguição policial culminou na apreensão de uma moto com claros sinais de adulteração, na saída para o bairro Cachoeirinha (proximidades da Copasa), na tarde desta quarta-feira (22). O policia ainda procura pelo motociclista.

O condutor foi flagrado por uma viatura quando passava pela avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida e empreendeu fuga ao receber ordem de parada. Ele conseguiu entrar no quintal de uma propriedade rural, logo no começo da estrada, e ali abandonou a moto, juntamente com duas blusas e um capacete, de cor preta. O veículo acabou apreendido.

