MOTO ATINGE CARRO DIANTE DA DELEGACIA

by admin

Uma colisão envolvendo uma moto e um carro na avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida, no final da manhã desta sexta-feira (31), assustou quem passava pelas proximidades da Delegacia de Poço Fundo. O jovem que conduzia a motocicleta ficou levemente ferido e foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento, mas passa bem, segundo informações do Hospital de Gimirim.
De acordo com os primeiros levantamentos feitos por nossa reportagem, o automóvel seguia em direção ao fórum quando diminuiu a velocidade para a saída de outro, que estava estacionado. O motociclista, que estaria em velocidade incompatível para a via, atingiu a traseira do veículo. O motorista, já idoso, chegou a passar mal por conta do susto, e também teve que passar por atendimento médico.
A motocicleta apresenta várias irregularidades, inclusive no emplacamento, e deverá ficar retida.
Ainda aguardamos mais detalhes, que serão obtidos após confecção do boletim de ocorrência, sob responsabilidade da Policia Militar.

 

 

161 thoughts on “MOTO ATINGE CARRO DIANTE DA DELEGACIA

  1. Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  2. Ótimo artigo… parabéns… qual profissional não passa por isso independente da área… façamos nossos preços o mais justo possível… mais sempre tem cliente leiloeiro… quando é assim mando pro concorrente….kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk…. se voltar com retrabalho o preço aumenta….kkkkkkk

  3. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve situate in penning this website. I really aspiration to check made known the same high-grade pleased by you soon by as anyway. Popular truth, your creative prose abilities has inspired me to get my vastly be in possession of blog now

  4. You have to pick up continuous degree ‘tokens’ to live qualified. At the same time groups as well approve fitness experts. Everyone loves their work, additionally, the capital is without a doubt great. Whole foot substitutions will not be that will innovative. Full foot substitutes that happen to be powerful not to mention efficient, on the other hand, are usually. To begin with brought in inside 1970s, all those quick ankles turned out to be untrustworthy finished the future, and for that reason, brought about a moment as a result of in regards to the mid1980s for you to just about 1999 while doctors have been not willing so that you can encourage the surgery so that you can folks.

  6. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  7. naturally like your ptldds web site however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll definitely come again again.

  9. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

  10. I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂

  21. Renata, Fenerbaçe no Brasil só camisa importada, mesmo assim é MUITO dificil de encontrar, inclusive em lojas internacionais é uma camisa muito dificil de achar. O lugar mais facil é na loja oficial do time mesmo, e não sei se a loja deles importa para o Brasil.

  22. I personally use iphoto concerning the wife’s imac as well as my very own mac-book. It’s my job to acquire typically the photos on my mac book, focus on these people, then foreign trade these individuals using a USB to be able to free up storage in the notebook. Do they offer a service this particular with “dropbox” while using the finder of the bird?

  26. May I simply just say what a comfort to discover somebody that genuinely knows what they’re talking about on the web. You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people really need to read this and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you are not more popular given that you surely have the gift. you could try these out: http://alturl.com/tkq55

  27. Это Гэнъё Такэда. Он был один из ведущих разработчиков Wii. И еще в 2002 году сказал, что наращивать графоний — глупая затея. И попал в точку — не смотря на техническое отставание, Wii обошла конкурентов по продажам.
    replica tag heuer formula one watch http://www.watchheuer.ru/replica-tag-heuer-formula-one-c-33.html

  29. Thanks, I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for a long time and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the source?

  30. I was reading through some of your content on this website and I think this web site is rattling instructive! Continue posting.

  32. Thanks for every other informative blog. The place else could I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal method? I have a challenge that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.

  33. You are a poor junior teacher of computer science and therefore are short of cash.. A computer newspaper offers you a stable side work writing. one short content a month for 3 years. 36 months. The capture is the editor wants you to write on the subject of. the 12 different types of computer programing different languages. And the 12 different types of pc tasks.. As well as the 12 different types of computer developers… Before you get your first look into the editor wants 3 lists of 12 types… Therefore have a slice of wonder breads (builds solid bodies twelve ways) and. make a list of the 12 different types of computer programmers… Note: the other two lists are posted as similar, yet separate questions..

  35. Im based in London have worked as being a secretary to get more than ten years and have an HND in Business Studies but is tired of admin work and office politics and would like to make a move more creative- change professions… I compose in my spare time and have attended an advanced composing course for the past 3 years. I love reading and would like to find out if I could teach to teach creative writing in further education or and English /English literature. I would also be grateful if I could get any facts about what skills you need to be in a position to teach English as a 1st language and Basic literacy skills… Thanks a lot. Any advice would be great regarding learning London..

  36. Howdy very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I’m glad to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we want work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  37. When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service? Thank you!

  38. In this awesome scheme of things you’ll secure a B+ for effort and hard work. Where you confused me was first on the facts. As it is said, the devil is in the details… And it could not be much more correct at this point. Having said that, allow me reveal to you what did do the job. Your authoring is pretty engaging and this is probably why I am making an effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, whilst I can easily notice the jumps in reasoning you come up with, I am definitely not confident of exactly how you seem to unite the ideas which help to make the conclusion. For now I will subscribe to your issue however hope in the foreseeable future you actually link your dots better.

  40. Right here is the right web site for anyone who wishes to find out about this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

  41. I just downloaded Mozilla firefox, how do i make this so my opening page is bebo? I know its potential i just can’t remember just how. I mean to ensure that when you open firefox its not really google its bebo, if yous get what i mean?.

  42. I really love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my very own blog and would like to know where you gotthis from or what the theme is named. Thanks!

  44. I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend

  45. I use face significant problem with my blog it turned out not spam and blogger take my blog as spam…. Can any one help me to recover my blog back again..

  47. I have seen a wide range of blogs in blogspot. What purpose do they provide? Is it possible to make money through blogs. If yes just how?.

  48. I want to begin my own blog page: are there such thing since blogs that are totally “open”, and anybody can view it? I keep coming to the kind where you have to add other “friends” to use the site.. Links appreciated. Thanks!.

  49. wonderful points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?

  50. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange methods with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.

  51. I was thinking of purchasing a joomla template from design template monster and importing it into joomla… How hard are they to transfer? Is it plug-and-play easy? Or will I need to configure extensions etc … Thanks a lot..

  52. I am planning to proceed to Australia completely. Hopefully, my immigration procedure will end up being completed this season and We will move around in the beginning of 2011. Can someone suggest several excellent assets and blogs about making the plans for settling in Australia?.

  53. There are some fascinating deadlines in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity however I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as effectively

  55. Ryike1 It as nearly impossible to find experienced people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  56. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Kudos!

  57. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  59. Prevacid Buy One Get One Free Baclofene Rembourse [url=http://vicile.com]kamagra 100mg reputable site[/url] Cialis Generique Livraison Rapide Propecia Ereccion Cialis Billig Apotheke Viagra Rezeptfrei Test China Viagra Online [url=http://shopbestedmedrx.com]cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Dose Chart Levitra Purchase Online Hydrochlorothiazide Online Bestellen Levitra Canada Free Trial [url=http://comprarpropeciaspain.com]propecia y viagra[/url] Propecia Farmacia Online Dove Comprare Cialis In Italia Cialis Comprar Generico Isotretinoin Where Can I Buy Extra Super Levitra Viagra Uso Mujeres [url=http://edfastmedrxfor.com]cialis[/url] Vorzeitiger Samenerguss Levitra Viagra Vancouver [url=http://drisdol.com]viagra cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Fish Amoxicillin 2 Grams Rogaine Men Over 50

  61. Is it true that blogs are simply forum discussions with rss that would allow the user to watch what they wanted to watch more convieniently? Is usually that all the differences?.

  62. What are the core or basic lessons taught Composing classes? Major things I actually learned approximately was Freytags Pyramid. I had been told that isn’t an over the board learning device. So what is? I’m just really wondering. In poems I was trained, ‘if this means too many points to too many people it misses it’s mark’. I have since learned that good writing tends to bring out different reactions in different people and various interpretations. Just how can learning about innovative writing (creativity is so individualized) be standardised?.

  63. wonderful points altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader. What might you suggest about your put up that you just made some days ago? Any certain?

  66. I just want to say I am just all new to blogs and definitely savored your page. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with exceptional articles. Many thanks for sharing with us your webpage.

  68. Buy Orlistat Diet Pills Propecia De Por Vida Bupropion Sr 150 [url=http://medhel.com]kamagra uk next day delivery paypal 306[/url] Propecia Indications 1 Mg Genericos De Kamagra Direct Pyridium Usa With Doctor Consult Comprar Cialis En Valencia [url=http://gajkl.com]cialis[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Singapore Comprar Viagra Femenina Paginas Seguras Cheap Ciallis 20 Mg [url=http://shopshopfastbestmed.com]cheap 80 mg vardenafil hcl[/url] Comprar Cialis 20 Generico Se Vende Viagra Sin Receta Medica How To Buy Legally Pyridium Visa Medication Overseas Water Pill Online Purchase [url=http://oc-35.com]le propecia[/url] Cialis Verona Ere To Get Cialis In Perth Purchase Synthroid Online Thyroxin Online Test Kamagra [url=http://gammam.net]buy gernic levitra on line[/url] Brown Recluse Keflex

  70. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  72. Right now chrome automatically downloads an mp3 format and starts it. I would like it to prompt me with the dialog box therefore i can choose where you can save it. I’ve appeared in options-> downloads-> look at and edit actions and there is nothing set presently there that I can transform..

  74. I’m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.

  76. cartierlovejesduas Gordon confuses a problem of measurement with a problem of metaphysics. Just because it’s difficult to list every individual contributor to a product, and precisely specify the extent of their contribution, does not change the fact that every product was produced by a number of individuals, each of whom contributed a precise amount.
    bracelet cartier femme love faux

  79. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say excellent blog!

  80. Pingback: Google

  82. In Chrome I normally use right-click > “Open in new tab” when browsing web pages. This could also be performed when clicking on a save… Is there in whatever way to obtain Firefox to get this done automatically (by default) when left-clicking a bookmark rather than having to do the right click?.

  85. I’ve been thinking of moving from Joomla to WordPress because is actually much easier to use and much more easy. But the issue is I have many posts, and I how to start what to do… since I’m not a programmer or anything… How do i migrate from Joomla to WordPress?.

  86. Pingback: Subasta de Camiones Usados

  88. Pingback: delfi

  89. Pingback: free casino games online

  90. Pingback: This Site

  91. Pingback: 作弊被开除

  92. Pingback: webcam models

  93. Pingback: live webcam models shows

  94. Pingback: toys for adults

  95. I’m just 15, but i’m trying to raise money to go on a expensive trip next year. I am planning on getting a summer time job, but it usually only pays minimal wage. I simply want other people’s opinions upon whether its safe and a good idea to be a blogger to get money. thanks!.

  97. Pingback: Adult Products

  99. Pingback: dryer outside vent

  100. Pingback: Dryer vent cleaning cicero

  101. Pingback: Electric dryer

  102. Pingback: Hitachi Sex Toy

  103. Pingback: Wild G-Spot Vibrator

  105. Pingback: مولدات

  106. Pingback: pc version free download

  107. Pingback: SexSwing.com

  108. Pingback: adam and eve

  109. Pingback: top dating sites

  110. Pingback: Webcam model

  112. Pingback: Melanie

  113. Pingback: vibrator

  114. It is very annoying to me that Firefox always opens mp3, wmv files, mpg and opther document types in the browser window. Can there be a way to set it to always open up these documents in winamp, VLC participant, or other things?.

  115. Hello? I actually run a pupil service focused website which has a good no of strikes. I would like to convert it to a business. Can I register the website itslef as a company or should I start a company and the site should be possessed by it? What is the protocol to start a new website firm in India? Please clarify each stage in detail as I are totally new to this field..

  116. Pingback: 이문희 감독

  117. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!

  120. Pingback: tile stickers waterproof

  121. Pingback: bathroom tile transfer

  123. I’m searching for a free or cheap hosting company to move my Joomla website to from my localhost. I want a webhost it doesn’t use Impresionante as its only method of set up? Any recommendations?.

  125. I’m not the owner of the website or from the copyrights, yet it’s very clear to me this website is usually violating many copyrights. Can there be a way I could report it under the DMCA? Thanks!.

  126. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

  127. Pingback: sky fitness

  129. We have seen various other bloggers convey more than one image per post, but the templates blogspot only enables one picture per post. Does anyone know the. code or will there be something else I have to do to get multiple images?.

  130. Now i’m a teenager and I noticed that you can in fact get paid to get things like this. I’m knowledgeable about computers and have good books skills and I’m sure I can write effective blogs/articles… On a different (sort of) subject, would We be able to sign up for affiliate programs?.

  131. Pingback: flatbed winch

  132. Pingback: Lucie Blush

  133. So I created a supplementary blog away my initial one, but I today want my secondary blog page to be my own or my main blog. So that as shortly and We sign on the newer blog page I produced would be my default blog. If which makes any feeling… Is there a method to do this?.

  134. Pingback: taxi innsbruck sölden

  135. Pingback: CBN grinding wheels

  136. Pingback: Cash For Trucks Melbourne

  137. What I have attempted so far is certainly: copy pasting from googledocs to Notes to wordpress, and duplicate pasting from googledics into HTML tab in wordpress. Neither tries retained the boldface textual content. Thanks ahead of time!.

  138. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I found this during my hunt for something relating to this.

  141. Pingback: videochat

  142. Pingback: online classifieds

  143. Pingback: digital marketing agency philippines

  145. Pingback: crazy cat lady

  146. Pingback: g spot stimulator

  147. Pingback: meet new friends

  148. Pingback: Biomanix Review

  150. Pingback: this is my email address

  151. I have a lot of bookmarked websites part of Blogspot which i check daily for improvements, but it is really annoying to click through a list. If I make an account will there be some sort of feature where I can see new content on the websites? (Sort of like Subscribers on Xanga)?.

  152. Pingback: directorio de empresas

  153. Pingback: Car Wrecker Melbourne

  154. Pingback: 롤대리

  155. I have a Blogger blog that is connected to my own website. The actual blog page is connected off of the home page. I would like to know if there’s a widget or something that I can put on my website’s website that will display my most recent blog posts. Not really the whole post, but maybe only the headline and a link to go to my blog page..

  156. I wish to compose articles based on the information gathered through some copyright books. I won’t duplicate – insert the material but edit or enhance it in a way that the meaning remains the same. I would also give credit to the books and their authors. Am I breaking any kind of copyright laws?.

  157. There are certainly a number of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a nice level to carry up. I offer the thoughts above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you deliver up where crucial factor will probably be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if finest practices have emerged around issues like that, however I am positive that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Each boys and girls really feel the impact of only a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

  158. Pingback: how to tow a car with a tow strap

  159. Pingback: battery service

  160. Pingback: DIY Home Projects

  161. Pingback: best sex toys for valentines day

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.