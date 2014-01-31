MOTO ATINGE CARRO DIANTE DA DELEGACIA

Uma colisão envolvendo uma moto e um carro na avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida, no final da manhã desta sexta-feira (31), assustou quem passava pelas proximidades da Delegacia de Poço Fundo. O jovem que conduzia a motocicleta ficou levemente ferido e foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento, mas passa bem, segundo informações do Hospital de Gimirim.

De acordo com os primeiros levantamentos feitos por nossa reportagem, o automóvel seguia em direção ao fórum quando diminuiu a velocidade para a saída de outro, que estava estacionado. O motociclista, que estaria em velocidade incompatível para a via, atingiu a traseira do veículo. O motorista, já idoso, chegou a passar mal por conta do susto, e também teve que passar por atendimento médico.

A motocicleta apresenta várias irregularidades, inclusive no emplacamento, e deverá ficar retida.

Ainda aguardamos mais detalhes, que serão obtidos após confecção do boletim de ocorrência, sob responsabilidade da Policia Militar.