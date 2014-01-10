MOTO ATINGE BICICLETA NA JOÃO GONÇALVES DE LIMA

Uma bicicleta foi atingida em cheio por uma motocicleta na avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, no final da manhã desta quarta-feira (1). Ambos os condutores foram encaminhados ao Pronto Atendimento, aparentemente com ferimentos leves.
Segundo testemunhas, atos de imprudência dos envolvidos causaram o sinistro. O ciclista, um idoso que trabalha com venda de verduras, teria atravessado a pista, na esquina de uma fábrica de roupas, sem prestar a devida atenção ao trânsito. Já o motoqueiro, que trabalha com entregas, estaria em alta velocidade.
Apesar de reconhecerem o erro do vendedor de hortaliças, moradores reclamam que motos de entrega dificilmente respeitam limites de velocidade, e que acidentes como esse estaria até demorando para acontecer por conta disso.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
