MORTE NA CURVA DO SINÉSIO

Um motociclista morreu na tarde desta quarta-feira (23) após colidir com sua Honda CB 300R, com placa de Santo Amaro (SP) frontalmente contra um Ford Fiesta, com placas de Itatiba (SP), na chamada “Curva do Sinésio” (quilômetro 41 da rodovia MG 179), pouco depois de um radar inoperante. Leonardo Roberto Rosa Frare (32 anos) sofreu várias fraturas e faleceu no local do sinistro.

Segundo a motorista do carro, que tem 51 anos, o rapaz seguia rumo a Machado e fazia a curva em alta velocidade, praticamente deitado na pista, e de repente entrou na contramão, atingindo em cheio a lateral esquerda frontal do automóvel, que, seriamente danificado, foi parar num gramado e seguida, por muita sorte, no acostamento há cerca de 30 metros do local da batida. A moto ficou no meio da rodovia. O marido da condutora confirmou esta versão. A mulher sentia dores no tórax, mas provavelmente por causa da pressão do cinto e também pelo nervosismo.

O SAMU foi acionado, mas nada pôde fazer, apenas declarando o óbito. Coube ao delegado Juliano do Lago, que também se fez presente, comunicar o ocorrido à familia da vítima. A Perícia foi chamada para fazer os trabalhos de praxe, antes de encaminhar o corpo para o Serviço de Verificação de Óbitos de Alfenas.

Assista abaixo vídeo feito por nossa reportagem no local do sinistro: