MORTE DE CRIMINALISTA TADEU RIBEIRO REPERCUTE NA REGIÃO

O advogado Antônio Tadeu Ribeiro (na foto, ao centro), também conhecido como Tadeu Dedinho, faleceu no inicio da noite de ontem (segunda-feira, 21). O criminalista tinha grande prestígio no meio jurídico e em toda a região. Ele também atuou em vários casos de Poço Fundo, inclusive Tribunais de Júri, e prestou assessoria para órgãos da Administração local.

Além de advogar, Tadeu também era professor. Ministrava aulas de Direito Penal na Faculdade de Direito do Sul de Minas. Ele lutava há dois anos, segundo familiares, contra um câncer de pâncreas.

O velório foi sendo realizado na Funerária Santa Edwiges (defronte ao Hospital Regional) em Pouso Alegre, cidade onde aconteceu o sepultamento, às 16h00 desta terça-feira (22).