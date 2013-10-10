MORRE UM DOS ENVOLVIDOS EM ACIDENTE ENTRE MOTOS

Um dos envolvidos em um inusitado e grave acidente, ocorrido no último dia 27 de setembro na rodovia MG 179 e que envolveu duas motos, faleceu na madrugada desta quinta-feira (10), no Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas. Foram 14 dias de luta pela vida, mas o lavrador Damião de Souza Correia (25 anos) não resistiu . Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, o óbito foi confirmado por volta das 4h30 da madrugada. O lavrador era o piloto de um Honda CG 125 de cor prata, que supostamente teria atingido na traseira outro veículo da mesma marca e modelo, mas de cor vermelha, ao tentar fazer uma ultrapassagem irregular próximo ao acesso II de Poço Fundo.

O jovem, que era morador do bairro São Benedito, havia sofrido diversos traumas, o mais grave no tórax. Após ser estabilizado na ambulância, foi levado para o Hospital de Gimirim. Lá, esperou até a madrugada do dia 28 por uma transferência, que só ocorreu porque as equipes de plantão resolveram levá-lo para Alfenas se valendo de um recurso chamado “vaga zero”, muitas vezes a única alternativa para quem deseja salvar a vida de alguém, por conta da falta de vagas em UTI´s e da pouca eficácia do sistema Sus-fácil.

Os familiares da vítima já foram avisados e agora aguardam os exames de necropsia, que irá determinar a causa da morte, para então seguir com os procedimentos do sepultamento. Damião deixa companheira e uma criança, com menos de um ano de idade.

Damião pilotava esta CG pela rodovia MG 179, quando atingiu outra motocicleta por trás

Trabalho dos socorristas e da equipe do Hospital de Gimirim foram essenciais para dar uma chance de sobrevida ao paciente, mas após 14 dias internado ele não resistiu e faleceu

