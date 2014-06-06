MORRE JOVEM QUE SE ACIDENTOU NA SEMANA PASSADA NA BR 267

O jovem Rudy Carvalho (30 anos), que havia se acidentado na semana passada, no quilômetro 2 da BR 267 (trevo em frente a um pastifício de alimentos), quando colidiu sua moto Suzuki DL 1000 contra um Ford Del Rey, faleceu na tarde de hoje (5), no Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas.
Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, o óbito do rapaz foi decretado após os médicos confirmarem que seu cérebro não estava mais emitindo sinais vitais. Rudy ficou internado no CTI (Centro de Tratamento Intensivo) da referida Unidade de Saúde durante sete dias.
O horário do sepultamento ainda não divulgado.
