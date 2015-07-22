MORADORES PERDEM PACIÊNCIA COM PROBLEMAS DE REDE ABERTA DE TV

As falhas já vem ocorrendo há meses.. Canais como a Bandeirantes totalmente fora do ar, EPTV cai e volta constantemente e os outros canais até sendo exibidos, mas com péssima qualidade. Isto é o que os poço-fundenses que só podem contar a rede aberta de televisão tem recebido em seus aparelhos. As reclamações são inúmeras.

Entramos em contato com a Prefeitura, e a informação é de que uma peça antiga, que não é mais fabricada em série, apresentou defeito e por isso os dissabores se sucedem. Um pedido para confecção do produto foi feito e, segundo a Ouvidoria, o prazo para entrega e substituição é de cerca de 30 dias, mas já se passaram quinze desde a feitura da solicitação. Portanto, a situação deverá ser normalizada em breve…

É o que se espera, pois já tem usuário querendo iniciar até uma campanha para o retorno do antigo responsável pela manutenção deste serviço…