Pouco mais de 30 pessoas, a maioria delas comerciantes, participaram na noite desta quarta-feira (22) de uma Audiência Pública para tratar da regulamentação de espaços públicos e privados para ações culturais, artísticas e de lazer noturno em Poço Fundo. A reunião foi realizada na Câmara Municipal.
Na prática, falou-se bastante sobre o funcionamento de bares, restaurantes, lanchonetes e também sobre a realização de eventos na avenida José Evilásio, na avenida Dr. Lélio e na praça José Caetano Neves (no espaço entre a Evilásio Assi e a José Soares Pinho). A Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano apresentou sugestões como o da autorização de shows ao vivo e som mecânico nos estabelecimentos nas avenidas, dentro do horário permitido, e também da realização de eventos culturais, como forrós, saraus e outras apresentações, também com horário definido, nas praças e em outros locais públicos. As duas idéias serão alvo de uma votação, por meio de formulário entregue aos presentes, que deverá ser entregue na Ouvidoria da Prefeitura.
Outras sugestões foram apresentadas durante as falas dos participantes, mas poucas se comparadas à quantidade de questionamentos, reclamações e até lamentos de boa parte dos presentes, tanto moradores como empresários.
A segurança dos foliões no Carnaval, embora não fosse um dos temas desta Audiência, também foi abordada. A fiação elétrica foi alvo de alertas feitos às autoridades presentes.
Você terá um apanhado geral do que foi este encontro, que durou pouco mais de 2 horas, em nossa próxima edição do JPF, neste sábado (25). Aguarde e confira.
MORADORES E COMERCIANTES DEBATEM SOBRE LAZER, CULTURA E TURISMO EM AUDIÊNCIA
