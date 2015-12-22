MORADORES COBRAM REPAROS E LIMPEZA PÓS-CHUVA

Pelo visto, as consequências da forte chuva que caiu sobre Poço Fundo na última quinta-feira (17) ainda estarão visíveis por muitos dias. Pelo menos é no que acreditam moradores de alguns dos pontos mais afetados. Atendendo a pedidos, percorremos alguns destes locais, e o que encontramos mostra que o trabalho de limpeza e de reparos ainda pode demorar um bocado de tempo.
Na junção da rua Roberto Assi com a Rua Ferreira de Assis, o barro trazido do prolongamento da Manoel Abrahão Filho e de parte do bairro Mãe Rainha ainda enfeia a via, e provavelmente não haverá limpeza antes que novas tempestades se abatam sobre a cidade. Na mesma área, no terreno onde será construida uma pista de skate, a água acumulada chama a atenção de moradores. Alguns afirmam que a poça não diminuiu muita coisa desde que a chuva parou. “Parece estar brotando, como uma mina no terreno”, disse uma dona de casa.
No prolongamento da Manoel Abrahão, encontramos funcionários da COPASA às voltas com um dos canos de fornecimento, dentro de um enorme buraco aberto na via. Segundo ele, ali estava o defeito que vinha impedindo vários moradores de ter o abastecimento normalizado, mesmo após o conserto feito na área de captação. A promessa é de que agora o problema está totalmente resolvido (pelo menos esse).
No Mãe Rainha, a sujeira também incomoda. Apesar de pedidos feitos, a Prefeitura não efetuou a retirada do barro e agora, com o tempo seco, a areia e as pedras acumuladas numa passagem elevada (que também serve como represa em dias de chuva) viram poeira quando passam carros e caminhões pesados.
A rua Joaquim Dias Pereira foi afetada quase que em sua totalidade. Crateras enormes, um verdadeiro perigo, foram abertas, e em vários pontos o calçamento está afundando cada vez mais. Há sinais de que reparos foram iniciados, mas todos os que moram na via temem que a situação piore caso o conserto não seja feito antes de uma nova tormenta.
A situação em que se encontram estes pontos lembra a passagem de 2012 para 2013, quando fortes chuvas não davam trégua para a cidade, e muita gente sofria com os transtornos causados pelas enxurradas. Ao que parece, a história se repete, e não há solução imediata à vista.
I was just searching for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.
愛 「そうですよね（涙）。ちなみに、妊娠前までは若い頃にしていたキックボクシングのトレーニングでボディを引き締めていたんですが、産後の体には厳しいでしょうか？」
rental car momma coupon codes avis http://www.news9.com/story/32441146/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza
hola. tengo 2 pulseras con charms de pandora. Me gustan mucho…y me gustan los charms nuevos pero para cuando un charm.con inspiracion futbolera??….espero que lo tengais en cuenta.
You actually revealed this adequately!
1797% off coupon codes american eagle http://www.rainbownewsline.com/story/76738/savingplaza-is-offering-big-discount-and-coupons-for-your-shopping.html
cooler name anabol ist der name irgengwie türkisch oder sooooooooooooooo?????????????
I like to think of tai chi as slow-motion kung fu. Speed it up, and you’ve got actual fight moves going on. Maybe if you mentally play back “Fists of Fury” with the actors underwater you’ll find your chi….
Curioso topic
gregoriomi
I like this site – its so usefull and helpfull
cheap fifa 17 points http://mybucket.com/blogs/63/170/buy-17-points-philippines-very-happy-to-preserve
I benefit from checking your internet site. Kudos!
fifa 17 coins http://actuafreearticles.com/index.php?page=article&article_id=433879
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this ahead of. So nice to come across somebody with some original thoughts on this topic. realy thank you for beginning this up. this website is some thing which is needed on the web, someone with a little originality. beneficial job for bringing some thing new to the internet!
Forbes pointed out she is the most listened-to woman in the Middle East and the most tech-savvy monarch in the world.
Honestly the fashionest and most awesome gucci bags I’ve at any time worn. I love them! Really like!
WEil ich unbedingt eine neue Brille bräuchte
Obviously you have a stronger ability of pronunciation than the other contestants
Regards for all your efforts that you have plunk in this. Same attractive data. “The deeper the grieve the fewer tongue it hath.” by The Talmud.
Hiya, very good online site you’ve gotten going here
Roberto Baggio http://huntad.ca/author/feliciabran/
Thank you so much for sharing your nice websites
Blanc Baresi http://lol118.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=405571&do=profile
Merely want to stress Now i’m delighted that i stumbled upon your web site!.
Filippo Inzaghi http://kvhdobruska.cz/node/1892
How do I remove an image from my blogger sidebar?
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange solutions with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Are these the best standards of success to get a blog? Readership? Quality? Will there be a relationship between readership and quality?.. What did people with successful blogs do to make them successful? Was it a kind of “if you build this, they will come” thing? Perform they definitely market themselves? Do they associate themselves with other well-known bloggers or websites? How exactly does it happen?.. Do you have a blog? What should you do with your blog page? Do you consider yourself successful? Why?.
What are the most popular blog sites in the Philippines exactly where I can send my blogs for others to learn?
Does anyone know in the event that photocopying an article out of a magzine will be considered copyright infringement? Thanks: -). Okay, now that I see a few of the answers I’ll add some details. What if I bought the publication myself, produced the copies to keep for personally, but then provided the newspaper to a buddy (not for money)? Thanks..
I am a new comer to blogging. What website is useful for blogging for a summer reading book project?
You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Whenever I go on my computer after a few minutes (I’d say about 5) this just restarts for some reason. We have tried to regain my computer but can’t because it can restart before it finishes. How can i end the rebooting or reatore my computer when this is happening Somebody please help.
Can I obtain Firefox to always open media data files in an exterior player?
How to stop Firefox download window from popping up in Mac?
Can a computer virus contaminate my pc just by getting online? No downloading or uploading. Simply no file sharing. No instant messaging/chatting. No starting of new browsers or opening email or email material and such. Simply leaving my computer on with my homepage screen and connected to internet..
Israel Fires All Jewish Journalists,Retains Only Muslims »A True Picture Of AfghanistanTweetLt. Col. Daniel L. Davis spent most of last year on his second tour of Afghanistan;He was assigned
Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are meant to be shared across the web.Disgrace on the seek engines for now not positioning this put uphigher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I want to modify my homepage to another page with wordpress, is it possible?.
Pingback: Google
Limitless Disk Area and Bandwidth – Hostgator presents limitless disk area and bandwidth for even the starter plan which suggests that your website on-line won’t ever endure for need of disk house and bandwidth.
Am i able to start a blog page that has recording of bad customer service?
I wish to add a sign up form to Joomla… I need to be able to edit the fields of the form.. The form must register people as users in Joomla, and cause an HTML welcome email, as well as a notice to an admin about the registration… We’ve tried community builder, but you can’t disable things like user name, which is usually irrelevant to me, and the pleasant emails refuses to do CODE… Any suggestions?.
This really answered my drawback, thanks!
Buy Generic Diflucan Online Generic Plavix [url=http://buyinderalus.com]amazon propranolol[/url] Secure Progesterone Hormone Replacement Low Price Mastercard Nevada Le Donne Fanno Kamagra Calculate Dosage For Amoxicillin 400 5ml Buy Benicar Without A Prescription Darunavir [url=http://bestedmedrxfor.com]viagra[/url] Fast Shipping Zithromax Buy Misoprostol Pills Online Viagra Frau Nasenspray [url=http://tromal.com]kamagra[/url] Cephalexin 250 I Want To Buy Alli! Viagra Vorzeitiger Samenerguss Paxil For Sale Get Tab Worldwide Dutasteride In Internet Fedex Shop [url=http://ednorxmedfor.com]online pharmacy[/url] Metronidazole And Amoxicillin Combined Cialis Mejor Viagra Kamagra Sildenafil Citrate Tablets What Happened To Alli [url=http://asenlix.com]cialis[/url] Achat Levitra Pro Buy Propecia Online Uk Secure On Line Doryx Real Free Consultation
I’m aiming to build a regular membership website and people have told me that Joomla works best. I possess downloaded Joomla and don’t understand what to do following that. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Will this cover PHP as well or do I need to download that?.
Pingback: McLaren
I want to start a newspaper on the web and need to sign-up the name and the articles. Need to do this internationally. Nevertheless , not a idea how to get it done… I’ve already got a domain, however the title will be slightly not the same as the domain name..
Pingback: stalik hankishiev
Pingback: Openbox S18
Pingback: life insurance with cancer
Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 8
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my web site thus i got here to “return the choose”.I’m trying to in finding things to improve my website!I guess its good enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!
I do love the way you have framed this particular problem and it does present me personally some fodder for thought. However, coming from everything that I have seen, I simply just hope as other opinions pack on that people continue to be on issue and not start upon a soap box regarding some other news of the day. Yet, thank you for this excellent piece and while I can not necessarily go along with this in totality, I respect the perspective.
How do i get blogspot updates upon my Twitter feed?
I wish to know how to make my web browser load fast on reboot. Most of the time, I actually only need the internet browser but it takes ages because of other programs launching… I hope to locate a way to boot up and get web browser straight up. I have IE, and FireFox and I are running windows xp media model… Any recommendations?.. Thanks..
I’m simply looking meant for place to start up a blog with a friend where we all talk sports activities in Chicago as well as other items going on countrywide…. just for fun. Any suggestions on sites will be great. Thanks a lot..
Pingback: kala jadu
Pingback: php video script
Vendita Levitra Controindicazioni Cephalexin Side Affects In Dogs Propecia Discount Card [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra[/url] Prix Du Viagra Pfizer En Neuilly Propecia Toxicity Comprar Cialis Mas Barato Buy Merck Propecia [url=http://tri-rx.net]viagra y disfuncion erectil[/url] Amoxicilina On Sale Indocin For Sale [url=http://demalan.com]viagra prescription[/url] Kamagra 100mg Di Gel Deltasone Prescribing Information [url=http://atgdrug.com]cialis[/url] Pilule Viagra Unite Comprare Cialis In Germania Clomid Metformine Propecia Con Como Hacer [url=http://gammam.net]levitra a precios baratos[/url] Order Orlistat Online Priligy Modo D’Uso Cialis Viagra Nebenwirkungen
Preguntale a carburando si ellos hablaron de automovilismo para todos cuando lo cagaron a campeones de camino.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Pingback: Best Vibrator for G Spot
Pingback: the best sex toys
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Pingback: flex vibrator
Pingback: movers orillia ontario
SSFhPG Stop Protesting And Start your own special men Advertising and marketing campaign In exchange
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 10
Pingback: File divorce online Texas
Pingback: quick weight loss
Pingback: SEO services in lahore
Pingback: g spot stimulation
okay so how to do it?.. i have noticed people getting their blog posts published on their facebook enthusiast page. could you help. thanks a lot.
The right way to apply a wordpress theme downloaded from other websites?
Pingback: ASR 1000
Pingback: free pc games download for windows xp
Pingback: best kona
Cheap Viagra Fast Delivery Zithromax Generic [url=http://bestedmedrx.com]levitra brand online[/url] Propecia Naturelle Cialis Pay With Paypal Cialis Sin Receta Barcelona Cialis Livraison 48h [url=http://edfastmedrxshop.com]viagra[/url] Globalpharmacycanada Bestellung Viagra Viagra Feminin Viagra Prix En Pharmacie En France Cod Levaquin Cheapeast With Free Shipping [url=http://call4ph.com]viagra[/url] Feline Kitten Amoxicillin Doseage Levitra Bayer Prospecto Cialis E Ipertrofia Prostatica Kamagra France Acheter Avanafil Price [url=http://xbmeds.com]fluoxitine without a prescription[/url] Buy Viagra With Paypal Account Cialis Senza Ricetta In Svizzera Lawsuits Against Zithromax Donde Venden Viagra Murcia [url=http://trirx.net]buy dapoxetine 90mg generic[/url] Levitra Posologie Forum
Pingback: nike jordan
Pingback: Personal Lube
Pingback: free download for windows 10
Pingback: Wholesale Vape Mods
Pingback: Vibrating Tongue Toy,
Pingback: Sex Toys Restraints,
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He was once entirely right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t consider simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Pingback: gourmet coffee belt kona
I’m intending to start internet site where people can post projects and purchase projects. Do you consider it is a good idea?
I’m looking for blogs that have really great advice on can be in fashion and what the best makeup is definitely..