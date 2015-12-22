MORADORES COBRAM REPAROS E LIMPEZA PÓS-CHUVA

Pelo visto, as consequências da forte chuva que caiu sobre Poço Fundo na última quinta-feira (17) ainda estarão visíveis por muitos dias. Pelo menos é no que acreditam moradores de alguns dos pontos mais afetados. Atendendo a pedidos, percorremos alguns destes locais, e o que encontramos mostra que o trabalho de limpeza e de reparos ainda pode demorar um bocado de tempo.

Na junção da rua Roberto Assi com a Rua Ferreira de Assis, o barro trazido do prolongamento da Manoel Abrahão Filho e de parte do bairro Mãe Rainha ainda enfeia a via, e provavelmente não haverá limpeza antes que novas tempestades se abatam sobre a cidade. Na mesma área, no terreno onde será construida uma pista de skate, a água acumulada chama a atenção de moradores. Alguns afirmam que a poça não diminuiu muita coisa desde que a chuva parou. “Parece estar brotando, como uma mina no terreno”, disse uma dona de casa.

No prolongamento da Manoel Abrahão, encontramos funcionários da COPASA às voltas com um dos canos de fornecimento, dentro de um enorme buraco aberto na via. Segundo ele, ali estava o defeito que vinha impedindo vários moradores de ter o abastecimento normalizado, mesmo após o conserto feito na área de captação. A promessa é de que agora o problema está totalmente resolvido (pelo menos esse).

No Mãe Rainha, a sujeira também incomoda. Apesar de pedidos feitos, a Prefeitura não efetuou a retirada do barro e agora, com o tempo seco, a areia e as pedras acumuladas numa passagem elevada (que também serve como represa em dias de chuva) viram poeira quando passam carros e caminhões pesados.

A rua Joaquim Dias Pereira foi afetada quase que em sua totalidade. Crateras enormes, um verdadeiro perigo, foram abertas, e em vários pontos o calçamento está afundando cada vez mais. Há sinais de que reparos foram iniciados, mas todos os que moram na via temem que a situação piore caso o conserto não seja feito antes de uma nova tormenta.

A situação em que se encontram estes pontos lembra a passagem de 2012 para 2013, quando fortes chuvas não davam trégua para a cidade, e muita gente sofria com os transtornos causados pelas enxurradas. Ao que parece, a história se repete, e não há solução imediata à vista.