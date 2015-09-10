MORADOR SE REVOLTA COM PÉSSIMAS CONDIÇÕES DE ESTRADA

A chegada das chuvas trouxe alívio a grande parte do Sul de Minas, especialmente para o nosso município, que há muito tempo enfrentava um clima seco e carregado de poeira. No entanto, as tormentas acabaram revelando também um grande problema: a falta de cascalhamento em algumas estradas importantes da zona rural, como a Saída da Água Limpa. Nesta quinta-feira (10), um morador, revoltado, resolveu filmar o sufoco enfrentado por motoristas um pouco antes da chegada à zona urbana gimirinense, e postar a gravação em uma rede social, cobrando providências da Prefeitura. Confira: