MORADOR DO NOVA GIMIRIM SOFRE COM PISCINA DE ESGOTO NO QUINTAL

Um morador da rua Custódio Alves, no bairro Nova Gimirim, em Poço Fundo, está enfrentando um sério problema. Todo o esgoto que desce pelos túneis da via estão se acumulando num lugar que não tem nada a ver com o seu destino: o quintal da casa do reclamante. Fomos ao local nesta segunda-feira (28) e, para mostrar fielmente o que está acontecendo, resolvemos gravar imagens em vídeo. Confira.