MISTÉRIO CERCA SUMIÇO DE AGENTE DE VIAGENS



A familia do agente de viagens Willian dos Santos está em desespero. O rapaz teria saído na manhã de ontem, quinta-feira (5), para fazer um depósito bancário por volta das 9h00 da manhã, e até o momento não retornou e não mandou noticias. Pedidos de ajuda foram feitos por sua namorada na rede social facebook, e nossa reportagem também divulgou sua foto com solicitações de informações que pudessem levar ao seu paradeiro, mas sem nenhum retorno até o momento.

A única pista existente é de que ele teria pegado carona para Machado, mas de lá simplesmente desapareceu. Clientes do agente que fariam uma viagem para Trindade (GO) na tarde da mesma quinta-feira, ficaram frustrados porque o ônibus que os transportaria, vindo de Passos, não apareceu.

Estamos acompanhando o caso, e se você tiver alguma informação que possa auxiliar entre em contato com a Policia Militar, pelo 190 ou com a Delegacia de Poço Fundo, pelo fone (35) 3283-1236..

Detalhes em nossa edição deste sábado do JPF.