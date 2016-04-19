MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO PROMOVE NOVAS BUSCAS NO CASO “AFUP”

O Ministério Público desencadeou, na tarde de ontem (segunda-feira, 18), mais uma operação de busca e apreensão para levantamento de dados do inquérito que apura possíveis desvios, ocorridos na Afup e no Iprempof. Os alvos desta vez foram salas específicas da Prefeitura, onde atuam servidores suspeitos de participarem do esquema. Funcionários que atuavam na liderança da Associação foram afastados de suas funções na entidade, que deverá, em um prazo determinado, ter novas eleições para a diretoria. O mesmo ocorreu com pessoas que tinham nomes citados nas investigações e também atuavam no Instituto.

O caso, que corre em segredo de justiça, ainda terá muitos desdobramentos nos próximos dias.

