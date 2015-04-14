MINA DE ESGOTO

Rede de esgoto se entope duas ou mais vezes a cada mês em avenida, e o resultado não é dos mais agradáveis

Pela quinta vez somente nestes primeiros quatro meses do ano, moradores da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima chamaram nossa reportagem para reclamar da situação em que encontra uma rede de captação de águas pluviais e de esgoto, que se entope repetidamente e faz com que a via seja tomada por água suja e pelo mau cheiro. Desta vez, nem estava chovendo, e de repente a sujeira literalmente começou a brotar do bueiro, que está na última esquina para quem segue rumo à Ponte Azul.

A Prefeitura já foi comunicada do fato e a Secretaria de Obras prometeu desentupir a manilha o mais rápido possível. No entanto, conserto definitivo da rede, que é bom, nem mesmo em promessa…