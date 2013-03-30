MILHARES DE PESSOAS ACOMPANHAM TEATRO DA PAIXÃO E PROCISSÃO DO ENTERRO

Novamente o ponto culminante das celebrações que relembram a Paixão e Morte de Jesus Cristo lotou as ruas da cidade. Diante da Igreja do Rosário e do Hospital de Gimirim, um grande público se formou para assistir ao Teatro da Paixão e Morte de Cristo. Em seguida, a sempre movimentada Procissão do Enterro (Procissão das Velas) seguiu até a Igreja Matriz, onde o Pároco Pe. Cláudio fez a sua pregação. Os fiéis entram agora no período de meditação e silêncio, até a Celebração da Luz, que acontece na noite deste sábado (30) e antecede a chegada da Páscoa, com a Ressurreição de Jesus.