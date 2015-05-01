MG 179 JÁ TEM PRIMEIRO ACIDENTE DO FERIADÃO

Um acidente foi registrado logo nas primeiras horas da manhã deste feriado de 1º de maio (sexta-feira), na rodovia MG 179, há poucos quilômetro do trevo do Paiolinho. Um Fiat Stilo, que seguia no sentido Pouso Alegre, simplesmente saiu da pista numa reta, bateu numa guia e capotou. Os dois ocupantes do veículo foram socorridos pelo SAMU, mas não tinham ferimentos graves. Acredita-se que o motorista tenha dormido ao volante.

Vale lembrar que durante todo o período do feriadão, a Policia Rodoviária e a Policia de Meio Ambiente fazem, em conjunto, blitz ostensiva em vários pontos da rodovia e também em áreas da zona rural, visando coibir ocorrências de embriaguez, verificando documentações e também possíveis crimes ambientais, como tráfico de animais silvestres e pesca predatória. Espera-se um número menor de acidentes e cometimento de crimes de trânsito ou contra a fauna e a flora nestes dias, em relação ao mesmo período de 2014.