MENORES VENDIAM CRACK EM EVENTO DO CARNAVAL

Três adolescentes, dois de 17 e um de 15 anos, foram detidos pela Policia Militar na manhã deste domingo (2), após confessarem, durante uma abordagem, que vendiam crack para foliões em Poço Fundo. Os jovens são de Machado e afirmaram que venderam o entorpecente durante a noite de sábado (1).
A abordagem aconteceu por volta do meio-dia, nas proximidades do ponto de táxi da Praça São Francisco. Durante uma revista, os militares encontraram pouco mais de R$ 440 em cédulas diversas, e questionaram sobre a origem do dinheiro. Os menores disseram que se tratava de produto de venda de drogas, vendidas a cerca de R$ 10 cada, e que haviam feito o “trabalho” na noite anterior.
No quartel PM, enquanto era confeccionado o boletim de ocorrência, eles reafirmaram o que haviam confessado diante de nossa reportagem e de um conselheiro tutelar.
O trio, com o dinheiro e outros objetos apreendidos, foi levado para Alfenas, para serem ouvidos pelo delegado de plantão.
Detalhes no próximo JPF.
