MENOR PROVOCA GRAVE ACIDENTE COM MOTO NA MG 179

Dois adolescentes ficaram feridos depois que a moto que um deles conduzia saiu da pista e bateu em uma placa de sinalização na rodovia MG 179, no final da noite do último sábado (22). R.X. (17 anos), teve traumatismo craniano e, após ficar uma noite no Hospital de Gimirim, foi transferido para Alfenas. Seu estado ainda é considerado grave. O garupa, que tem 15 anos, também teve que ser levado ao Pronto Atendimento, mas apenas foi medicado e passa bem.

Segundo primeiros levantamentos, os dois jovens trafegavam pela via no sentido Poço Fundo – Machado, quando, na altura do quilômetro 44, o condutor perdeu o controle e saiu da pista. Além de estar em alta velocidade, o piloto não tinha habilitação (afinal, era menor de idade) e o capacete que ele usava não tinha proteção adequada na parte frontal.

A moto, uma Honda CG 150 Fan, simplesmente desapareceu do local, e agora a policia investiga quem pode tê-la removido.

