MENOR FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDO APÓS BATER COM MOTO EM CAMINHONETE NO PAIOLINHO

Um adolescente de 15 anos de idade ficou gravemente ferido depois de bater com a moto que conduzia contra uma Saveiro, na rua Ebson Alves, no Distrito do Paiolinho. O acidente aconteceu por volta do meio-dia desta terça-feira (12). Segundo testemunhas, o rapaz pilotava em alta velocidade e sem capacete, aliás, um problema recorrente no Distrito. O motorista do carro não se machucou.

De acordo com o que foi apurado até o momento, o jovem foi levado para o Hospital de Gimirim e depois transferido em ambulância do SAMU para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas, com suspeita de grave traumatismo craniano.

Ainda estamos levantando detalhes deste caso, e você terá mais informações em nosso site ou na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.

Fotos enviadas por moradores à nossa reportagem