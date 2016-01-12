MENOR FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDO APÓS BATER COM MOTO EM CAMINHONETE NO PAIOLINHO

Um adolescente de 15 anos de idade ficou gravemente ferido depois de bater com a moto que conduzia contra uma Saveiro, na rua Ebson Alves, no Distrito do Paiolinho. O acidente aconteceu por volta do meio-dia desta terça-feira (12). Segundo testemunhas, o rapaz pilotava em alta velocidade e sem capacete, aliás, um problema recorrente no Distrito. O motorista do carro não se machucou.
De acordo com o que foi apurado até o momento, o jovem foi levado para o Hospital de Gimirim e depois transferido em ambulância do SAMU para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas, com suspeita de grave traumatismo craniano.
Ainda estamos levantando detalhes deste caso, e você terá mais informações em nosso site ou na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.
Fotos enviadas por moradores à nossa reportagem
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
This is a good post! I like it.https://immigrations.com.sg/consultation-process/
Say, you got a nice blog article.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Im grateful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Howeverimagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this website could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field.Superb blog!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Im thankful for the article.Really thank you! Great.
Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I have missed out on the opportunity to use Photoshop simply due to the cost of that particular software.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in favor of you.|
Utterly written subject matter, thanks for selective information.
ugg sale ugg boots cheap ugg outlet stores genuine ugg boots cheap uggs uk bottes ugg pas cher cheap ugg boots sale goedkope uggs kopen
Just wanna say that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Some genuinely prize blog posts on this site, saved to bookmarks.
Im obliged for the article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog post. Fantastic.
I value the article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Thanks for providing this info.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
Cialis Legal Ohne Rezept Prix Levitra Sans Ordonnance [url=http://comprarpriligyspain.com]priligy europe[/url] Doxycycline In Mexico Dapoxetina Meccanismo Kgr 100 Kamagra [url=http://adrugo.com]generic cialis[/url] Tamagra Cialis Qui Fonctionnent 150mg Kamagra A Buon Mercato Buy Zyban 150 Without A Script [url=http://buyprednisone10mg.com]sourceofprednisone[/url] Viagra Generico Nombre Priligy Forum 2013 Kosten Viagra Krankenkasse [url=http://clomiphene60pills25mg.com]buy clomid in australia online[/url] Discount Cialis 20 Mg Keflex And Sinus Infections Cialis Generico Prezzi Cialis Generique Fiable [url=http://medhel.com]kamagra 100 online[/url] Sildenafil En Ligne 25 Mg Diabetes Propecia Reversible buy accutane generic
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
It as impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our discussion made
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, wonderful blog!|
Hi! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website like yours require a lot of work? I am brand new to running a blog however I do write in my journal every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!|
Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I loved your article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank
Hi there to all, as I am genuinely eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated daily. It consists of good material.|
This is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Im having a little problem. I cant get my reader to pick-up your feed, Im using msn reader by the way.
Strange , your posting shows up with a dark color to it, what color is the primary color on your webpage?
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most guys will approve with your site.
This web site truly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
yours and my users would really benefit from some of
Characters perform humanly impossible feats like gracefully sliding out of a car in movement or hitting an incoming rocket with a revolver.
Im thankful for the article post. Really Great.
Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!|
we came across a cool web-site that you just may possibly delight in. Take a appear in case you want
Very good article. I am dealing with a few of these issues as well..
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
This is one awesome article.Really thank you!
bFiq2C Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.|
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Thanks Again. Want more.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks again for the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I am so grateful for your post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Very good article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thanks for the article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Im thankful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already Cheers!
Thanks again for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Buy Propanolol Cheapest Place To Buy Tadalis Sx [url=http://rxdeal.net]priligy de 60 mg[/url] Google Sildenafil Citrate Tablets Amoxicillin Clav Side Affects Diflucan Discount Card Over The Counter Zithromax Cephalexin Breastfeeding [url=http://buytadalafil20mgprice.com]cialis online[/url] Natural Viagra Alternative Blood Flow Buy 5 Mg Tadalafil Online Cialis Wirkung Erfahrungen Keflex Biaxin [url=http://cheap-x.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Purchase Minocycline 100mg Want To Buy Real Isotretinoin Buy Doxycycline Mexico Levitra Nitric Oxide [url=http://edspain.com]cialis en andorra[/url] Viagra Mit Online Rezept Methocarbamol Germany Precio Cialis 20 Mg What Is Cephalexin Do For Dogs [url=http://cure-rx.com]cialis[/url] Zithromax Itchy Skin On Acheter Du Cialis Sans Ordonnance
My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at net, but I know I am getting know-how daily by reading thes good content.|
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Hello everyone, it’s my first visit at this web page, and post is actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of articles.|
More Help What can be the ideal Joomla template for a magazine or feature wire service?
Thanks for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I have been browsing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
This is one awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I value the article.Thanks Again. Great.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
A big thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
If you are ready to watch comical videos online then I suggest you to visit this web page, it consists of really thus funny not only videos but also extra data.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is real user friendly!
Pingback: Baler
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really thank you! Really Great.
I think this is a real great post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired! Extremely useful info specifically the final part 🙂 I take care of such info a lot. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very long time. Thanks and best of luck. |
Thanks for another great article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Hi there, I found your blog by way of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable topic, your site came up, it appears to be like great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.|
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, great blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I am only commenting to let you know of the remarkable experience our girl encountered reading the blog. She noticed many pieces, which included how it is like to possess an amazing giving nature to get certain people really easily learn certain multifaceted things. You undoubtedly exceeded visitors’ desires. I appreciate you for rendering the important, healthy, informative as well as easy tips about the topic to Kate.
I wanted to thank you for this fantastic article, I certainly loved each and every small bit of it. I ave bookmarked your internet site to look at the latest stuff you post.
Very neat blog article. Keep writing.
}
Awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
Pingback: Baler Manufacturer
This is a topic which is close to my heart Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
wow, awesome article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you!
I really enjoy the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Im obliged for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Superb post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Cheers!
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Hey, thanks for the article.
If you want to grow your familiarity just keep visiting this web
I am so grateful for your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Merely wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Really Great.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Will read on
Im obliged for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Pingback: Self Divorce
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Thanks Again.
Some truly nice stuff on this web site , I it.
new details about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Thanks for providing this info.
Take care!! Here iаАабТа my bl?g casino bonus
Im grateful for the article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Pingback: classic coffee
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Very neat blog. Great.
Thanks a lot for the blog. Great.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I really enjoy the article post.Much thanks again.
Very good post! We will be linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.
I value the post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
me out a lot. I hope to give something again and aid others like you helped me.
Pingback: Used Surplus
Clomid Fertilite [url=http://drugsr.com]viagra[/url] Propecia Generic Finasteride Cialis Et Arythmie [url=http://trirx.net]buy dapoxetine online[/url] Original Cialis Rezept Propecia Buy Online Reviews Comprar Cialis En Valladolid Propecia Barcelona [url=http://shopednorxmed.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Requip Propecia Nach 3 Monaten [url=http://yafoc.com]propecia alternativa[/url] Proper Dose For Amoxicillin Kamagra 100mg Tours Action Clomid Hyperstimulation Ovarienne [url=http://etaze.net]comprar cialis generico paypal[/url] Viagra A Taiwan Death By Amoxicillin Icd E
Fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Thank you for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I really liked your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
Actually when someone doesn’t be aware of then its up to other viewers that they will assist, so here it happens.|
very nice post, very nice post, i surely really like this site, keep on it
topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my very own blog now ;)|
Thanks again for the article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Hey, thanks for the post. Cool.
Some truly good articles on this web site, appreciate it for contribution.
Im thankful for the blog article. Really Cool.
This is one awesome blog post. Much obliged.
thanks for sharing Hi. I need to to ask something?is this a wordpress blog page as we are thinking about shifting over to WP. Additionally did you make this design all by yourself? Thank you.
Awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I really like and appreciate your blog article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I’аll right away grab your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks a lot for the post.Really thank you! Want more.
It is hard to locate knowledgeable individuals with this topic, however you seem like there as more that you are referring to! Thanks
This is a really good site post, im delighted I came across it. Ill be back down the track to check out other posts that
I just want to say I am just new to weblog and certainly enjoyed your blog site. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with fabulous writings. Kudos for revealing your webpage.
A round of applause for your post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I really enjoy the article post. Much obliged.
Really enjoyed this post.Really thank you! Awesome.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I value the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Cool.
I truly appreciate this post. Really Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Pingback: nubby vibrator
stuff prior to and you are just extremely fantastic. I actually like what you ave received
Im grateful for the post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
Very neat blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I am so grateful for your article post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I really liked your post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Pingback: Tongue Ring Vibrator,
I just want to say I am new to weblog and definitely loved you’re blog site. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You definitely come with superb posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your blog.
Pingback: bunny vibrator,
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Great article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Pingback: Fetish Fantasy
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Fantastic blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Pingback: a and b towing oakland ca
to stay updated with approaching post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Very good info. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
later than having my breakfast coming again to
You have brought up a very wonderful details , thankyou for the post.
Really enjoyed this article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
Pingback: gourmet coffee of kona
Pingback: reliable internet phone ontario
Pingback: Luxury leather cases for iPhone 6
I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Fantastic article post.
wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Pingback: best sex cushion
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Great.
pretty beneficial material, overall I believe this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
This is a topic which is near to my heart Take care! Where are your contact details though?
Buy Propranolol Canada No Prescription Cialis 10 Mg 4 St [url=http://clomiphenecitrate50mgmen.com]how to order clomid on line in canada[/url] Dosage Baclofene Alcool Bupropion Recreational Use Blading Propecia [url=http://myarex.com]vardenafil hcl 20mg tab[/url] Provera In Internet Propecia Side Effects Stress Viagra Rembourse Discount Fedex Isotretinoin With Overnight Delivery Medication Overseas [url=http://edrxnewmedfor.com]order levitra online[/url] Levitra On Sale Cialis Pfizer Levitra Cialis Tadalafil 20mg [url=http://drugslr.com]cialis online[/url] Vendita Cialis In Svizzera Propecia Cuidados Cheap Viagra Without A Script Tadalis Sx Naturel En Ligne [url=http://buyoxys.com]levitra plus[/url] Buy Fluoxetine International Pharmacy No Prescription Propecia Precio
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Pingback: RMUTT
Pingback: WS-C3560-8PC-S
Might be near close to impossible to see well-updated viewers on this content, however you come across as like you fully grasp those things you’re indicating! Thank You
Really motivating specifics that you have stated, thank you so much for putting up.
Greetings there, just turned receptive to your article through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s really entertaining. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to carry on these.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
I simply intend to tell you that I am new to blog posting and totally liked your site. Very possible I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have fantastic article blog posts. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us the best blog page
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
I loved your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Hey, thanks for the blog article. Really Great.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Great.
I simply intend to advise you that I am new to writing and clearly loved your report. Likely I am probably to store your blog post . You certainly have fabulous article materials. Delight In it for swapping with us your own url webpage
This is one awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. this link
It as hard to find experienced people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Perform yourself a favor as well as obtain this one if you’re in the market for a brand new mattress. It’s const efficient and first class. You can’t go wrong!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Pingback: make money working from home
If that is actually a concern for kids, just place swimming pool noodles under the matched slab on each side till they receive utilized to it. Passion that!
Pingback: adult toys online
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Pingback: promotion codes
It is actually almost not possible to find well-informed individual on this niche, however , you look like you know those things you’re talking about! Thank You
Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Hi here, just turned out to be receptive to your webpage through Search engine, and realized that it’s genuinely interesting. I will be grateful if you continue this approach.
Pingback: where to buy fleshlight
Really enjoyed this article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
You are my inhalation , I have few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand.
HeyHowdyHi thereHeyaHey thereHiHello! I’m at work browsingsurfing around your blog from my new iphoneiphone 4iphone 3gsapple iphone! Just wanted to say I love readingreading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep upCarry on the excellentgreatfantasticoutstandingsuperb work!
Wow thanks for this blog post i find it hard to acquiregreatknowledge out there when it comes to this subject matterthank for the article
Thanks for sharing this information with us.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the site is very good.
Truly beneficial elements that you have remarked, warm regards for putting up.
I merely wish to inform you you that I am new to online blogging and thoroughly enjoyed your post. Very likely I am prone to save your blog post . You indeed have excellent article materials. Be Grateful For it for telling with us the best internet report
Pingback: massage kl