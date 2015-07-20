MENOR É DETIDO POR SUSPEITA DE TRÁFICO

Um adolescente de 17 anos foi detido pela Policia Militar na tarde desta segunda-feira (20), no bairro São José (Canto), por suspeita de envolvimento com o tráfico de entorpecentes. Com o rapaz, foram apreendidas duas buchas de maconha e R$ 250 em dinheiro. Segundo os militares, o suspeito confessou que vendia drogas, inclusive na festa de São Benedito. O caso está sendo encerrado na Delegacia de Poço Fundo.