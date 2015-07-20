MENOR É DETIDO POR SUSPEITA DE TRÁFICO

by admin

Um adolescente de 17 anos foi detido pela Policia Militar na tarde desta segunda-feira (20), no bairro São José (Canto), por suspeita de envolvimento com o tráfico de entorpecentes. Com o rapaz, foram apreendidas duas buchas de maconha e R$ 250 em dinheiro. Segundo os militares, o suspeito confessou que vendia drogas, inclusive na festa de São Benedito. O caso está sendo encerrado na Delegacia de Poço Fundo.

 

110 thoughts on “MENOR É DETIDO POR SUSPEITA DE TRÁFICO

  1. that haut listing démarrage, ces pieds arbore à brin près certainement incroyables vêtements desires ayant l’apparence avec de multiples manteaux. Ce seront certainement ce meilleur costume for halloween costume adapté pour en several duplicates personnes à travers vos tenues flooding leur assortiment {pour|put|serve|fill|dump|add|strain|dans le but de|storage containers .

  3. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =). We may have a hyperlink alternate agreement between us!

  4. I must show my thanks to this writer just for bailing me out of this particular predicament. Right after browsing throughout the world wide web and coming across solutions which are not helpful, I figured my entire life was over. Being alive without the strategies to the issues you have fixed by means of your article is a critical case, and the ones which could have in a negative way damaged my career if I had not noticed your web site. Your own competence and kindness in touching a lot of things was valuable. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come across such a solution like this. It’s possible to at this moment look forward to my future. Thanks a lot very much for your expert and amazing help. I will not be reluctant to recommend your blog post to anybody who would like direction about this matter.

  5. Thanks a ton for your post. I would really like to comment that the expense of car insurance differs from one policy to another, since there are so many different facets which bring about the overall cost. Such as, the make and model of the auto will have a tremendous bearing on the cost. A reliable outdated family car or truck will have a less expensive premium when compared to a flashy performance car.

  10. I exactly wanted to appreciate you all more than again. I¡¯m not certain the issues that I would¡¯ve followed with out those details shared by you on that theme. It had been an absolute frightful crisis in my circumstances, but discovering a new skilled technique you managed that forced me to cry with joy. I¡¯m just thankful for this assistance after which think you know what an incredible job that you are constantly performing training numerous other people all through your site. I realize that you haven¡¯t got to understand any of us.

  11. magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don¡¯t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers¡¯ base already!

  16. I was examining some of your blog posts on this website and I think this website is real instructive! Continue putting up.

  21. This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  22. I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site

  23. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  24. It was hard It was hard to get a grip on everything, since it was impossible to take in the entire surroundings of scenes.

  36. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  39. Direct Progesterone 300mg Crinone Legally Low Price [url=http://byrxbox.com]buy viagra online[/url] Kamagra Oral Jelly Jak Zazywac Vimedic Zithromax Weight Gain Generic Zithromax [url=http://rxjera.com]strattera[/url] Buy Genuine Pfizer Viagra Becadexamin [url=http://buytamoxifencitrate1.com]tamoxifen[/url] Priligy Acquisto Sicuro Precio De Keflex En Mexico [url=http://one-rx.net]kamagra uk next day delivery paypal 306[/url] Strattera Pay For Cialis With Paypal Generic Viagra Cheap Viagra Kosten Rezept Propecia Scalp Fitch Cheapest Cialis 20mg [url=http://adrugo.com]viagra cialis[/url] Keflex Hcpcs Code Kamagra Jelly 100mg

  49. Appreciate it for helping out, good info. “Job dissatisfaction is the number one factor in whether you survive your first heart attack.” by Anthony Robbins.

  50. Pretty section of ϲontent. I simply stumbled ᥙpon your web site and іn accession capital tօ claim thаt I acquire in factenjoyed account youur weblog posts. Аnyway I wilⅼbe subscribing for your augment oг evеn I success you get гight of entry to persistently faѕt.

  57. This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  58. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  60. This is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

  61. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  74. Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  75. You ave made some good points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  77. Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!

  78. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  91. Buy Canadian Viagra Comprar Viagra Cialis Generico [url=http://wirks.net]propecia profesional[/url] Cheap Doxycycline 180 100 Mg Without Rx Levitra Casero Cialis Profesional Cheap Kamagra Jelly India 219 buy accutane for acne [url=http://dan5325.com]viagra[/url] Flagyl 500 Order Stendra Online Discount 100mg Uk Express Pharmacy [url=http://bestedmedrxshop.com]viagra online[/url] Accutane Tablets Buy Sick Kitten Liquid Amoxicillin Cialis Super Order Comprare Viagra Senza Ricetta Medica Viagra Quick Delivery [url=http://drugss.net]cialis[/url] Levitra Effetti Indesiderati Brand Cialis Best Price Cialis Lilly Prix Buy Lasix Without A Prescription [url=http://buytadalafil20mgprice.com]online pharmacy[/url] Kamagra Kaufen Ohne Rezept Nombre Generico Del Viagra Hair Growth Propecia Treatment

  96. weblink I want to start to put all my photos up on my camera, and start a blog or something. Where is a good place to do this like a website or something, do i have to copyright them thanks :).

  109. You forgot iBank. Syncs seamlessly to the Mac version. LONGTIME Microsoft Money user haven\ at looked back.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.