MENOR É ASSASSINADO NA FESTA DE SÃO BENEDITO

by admin

Diogo foi executado com quatro tiros

O menor Diogo Henrique Simão Gonçalves (16 anos) foi assinado nesta madrugada, por volta das 2h40, na Avenida Santa Cruz, perto de um bar, nos arredores da Festa de São Benedito.

Segundo a PM, que estava no ambiente do evento, foram ouvidos alguns estampidos, parecidos com tiros, e, ao averiguar do que se tratava, constatou-se o assassinato do adolescente, que foi alvejado e acertado em quatro partes do corpo (mão, queixo, pescoço e tórax).

Ainda de acordo com a Polícia, provavelmente, o crime se deu por causa de um acerto de contas entre a vítima e traficantes. Diogo tinha algumas passagens policiais e, inclusive, foi quem roubou o carro de um conhecido advogado e proprietário de empresa de ônibus, na semana passada.

O caso está sendo investigado.

