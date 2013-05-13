MENOR ASSALTA POSTO HORAS DEPOIS DE SER PEGO COM ARMA

Foto: Arquivo grupo JPF

O auto posto Baguari foi novamente alvo de assaltantes, na tarde deste domingo (12). Desta vez, dois menores, de 15 e 17 anos, que acabaram presos, foram os autores do crime. Um deles tinha praticamente acabado de ser “entregue aos cuidados de seus responsáveis”, após ser flagrado com um revólver.
Segundo dois funcionários, a dupla chegou a pé no local. O mais novo sacou um revólver e anunciou o assalto. As vítimas foram levadas para o escritório, sob ameaças, e os meliantes exigiam as chaves do cofre. Como o frentista afirmou não possuí-las, os adolescentes então levaram R$ 300 que estava no bolso dele e ainda R$ 400 que havia em uma gaveta.
A PM saiu em rastreamento e localizou os ladrões no bairro Santo Amaro. Eles tentaram escapar escondendo-se numa residência, mas foram localizados e detidos. Além do revólver usado no roubo, os militares encontraram também cocaína escondida no quintal da casa, onde mora um dos envolvidos. O rapaz mais novo é suspeito também de ter cometido outro assalto, no sábado. Já o mais velho havia sido detido horas antes, por porte ilegal de arma, pois estava com um outro revólver calibre 38 no bairro Santa Luiza. Como sempre acontece, ele havia sido liberado sem sequer precisar pagar fiança.

Mais roubos
Outros dois assaltos marcaram o fim de semana em Machado. Por volta das 04h00 da madrugada de domingo (12), no bairro Ouro Verde, uma moto Honda XRE/300, com placa OME-8249, foi tomada de assalto por dois indivíduos, um deles armado com um revólver. No sábado (11), um Pet Shop foi o alvo. Dois ladrões levaram R$ 150 do estabelecimento. Há suspeita de que os mesmos menores que invadiram o Posto de Combustíveis tenham sido os autores também deste crime.

