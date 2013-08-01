MEMBROS DE QUADRILHA QUE ATERRORIZAVA MACHADO SÃO PRESOS EM ALFENAS

Componentes de bando detido nesta segunda-feira (7) participaram do assassinato do escrivão Carlão.

Uma grande operação da Polícia Civil, na manhã desta segunda-feira (7), resultou na prisão de seis pessoas e na apreensão de armas, munições e veículos, em Alfenas. Todos os detidos são membros de uma quadrilha que teria cometido diversos crimes em Machado, dentre eles o latrocínio que vitimou o escrivão Carlos Roberto de Carvalho Júnior (Carlão), o roubo a uma fazenda (de onde foram levadas armas e veículos) e também um sequestro-relâmpago.

A ação, que contou com participação de policiais de Machado, Poço Fundo, Areado, Serrania, Paraguaçu e Alfenas, se deu após levantamentos feitos pela Delegacia de Machado. Os bandidos estavam escondidos em uma fazenda, localizada a cerca de 12 quilômetros do perímetro urbano de Alfenas, e teriam recebido as equipes a tiros, mas acabaram se rendendo. Todos foram levados para a Delegacia Regional, juntamente com o farto material apreendido.

Os principais acusados de terem cometido o assalto que resultou na morte do escrivão, no entanto, ainda não foram pegos, mas a Polícia acredita estar muito perto de chegar até eles.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição.



