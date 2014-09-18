MEMBRO DE TRADICIONAL FAMÍLIA MACHADENSE MORRE EM ACIDENTE NA BR 267

Um homem morreu em mais um grave acidente na rodovia BR 267. Romildo Todescato (46 anos) caiu com seu Volkswagen Gol num barranco próximo aos silos da Coopama (Cooperativa Agrária de Machado). Segundo informações preliminares, o sinistro ocorreu provavelmente no final da noite de ontem (quarta-feira, 17). A vítima, que estava sozinha no carro, seguia no sentido Paraguaçu quando, por motivos desconhecidos, teria perdido o controle da direção e saiu da pista, despencando pela ribanceira e caindo dentro da área da cooperativa.
A Polícia Militar só foi chamada por volta das 6 horas da manhã desta quinta-feira (18), quando testemunhas viram o veículo destruído, com o corpo já sem vida. A Polícia Rodoviária compareceu ao local, bem como a perícia da Polícia Civil.
Romildo deixa esposa e uma filha de 12 anos.
O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.