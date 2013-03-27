MEIO QUILO DE MACONHA APREENDIDO E DUAS PESSOAS PRESAS EM MACHADO

Uma grande operação de combate ao crime organizado, desencadeada pela Policia Militar na manhã da última terça-feira (26) em Machado, culminou na prisão de duas pessoas e na apreensão de mais de meio quilo de maconha, duas pedras de crack, 14 gramas de cocaína, dinheiro e objetos de origem duvidosa.
Guarnições compostas por policiais de Machado, Alfenas, Poço Fundo e Carvalhópolis cumpriram três mandados de busca e apreensão e ainda efetuaram abordagens em diversos pontos da cidade. Um dos detidos é suspeito de vender drogas a poucos metros de uma escola.
