MÉDICOS PARADOS NO MUNICÍPIO

|Mesmo com a paralisação, posto ficou lotado por conta de consultas já marcadas
Médicos de pelo menos 16 estados e do Distrito Federal devem suspender, nos próximos dois dias (30 e 31), os atendimentos na rede pública e privada de saúde, segundo balanço divulgado nesta segunda-feira (29), pela Fenam (Federação Nacional dos Médicos). Em outros quatro estados, a previsão é de que os profissionais vão parar as atividades somente por um dia. O protesto é para marcar posição da categoria contra atos do Governo Federal, como a contratação de profissionais estrangeiros pelo programa Mais Médicos.
Apesar da greve, a associação, que representa 53 sindicatos ligados à classe médica, orientou para que casos de urgência e emergência sejam atendidos.
De acordo com a Fenam, deverão aderir aos dois dias de paralisação os médicos do Acre, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, São Paulo e Sergipe.
Como cada associação estadual tem autonomia para decidir a extensão da greve, os sindicatos de Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Santa Catarina e Tocantins optaram por participar da mobilização da Fenam apenas na quarta-feira.
Em Poço Fundo, os PSF´s não estão funcionando. Os profissionais aderiram ao movimento, mas segundo alguns funcionários boa parte deles só o fez por pressão do Conselho Regional de Medicina e não por concordarem com a paralisação. No Posto de Saúde, consultas agendadas foram mantidas, e a instituição estava lotada nesta manhã. Já no Hospital de Gimirim, havia previsão de que somente fossem atendidos casos de urgência e emergência, mas, desta vez, o atendimento está ocorrendo normalmente.
Até o momento, não foi registrado nenhum dissabor por conta do ato de protesto e acredita-se que assim permanecerá até amanhã, pois, apesar de a quarta-feira geralmente ser de grande procura nos PSF´s, os moradores estão sendo avisados sobre a paralisação.
Fica então o recado. Se você precisa de consultas nos postos do Programa Saúde da Família, deixe para procurá-los na próxima quinta-feira, e se seu problema for uma gripe, uma dorzinha crônica, uma virose ou algo parecido, mesmo com o atendimento normal, melhor esperar se quiser procurar o Pronto Atendimento, só por via das dúvidas.
|Somente enfermeiros e outros funcionários estarão trabalhando nos postos do PSF nesta terça e na quarta-feira
