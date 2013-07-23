MÉDICOS PARADOS NA REGIÃO

Atenção! Se você precisa de atendimento médico hoje, só se o seu caso for mesmo de urgência ou emergência. Médicos de pelo menos dez estados aderiram a uma paralisação nesta terça-feira (23), em protesto contra algumas ações do governo, mas mais especificamente contra o Programa “Mais Médicos”, que pretende levar profissionais para o interior do país. Segundo a Federação Nacional dos Médicos, o ato só ocorre hoje, mas pode se repetir nos dias 30 e 31.
Várias cidades da região aderiram ao movimento, inclusive Poço Fundo e Machado, e alguns pacientes já estão revoltados por procurarem atendimento e serem mandados para casa. Alguns casos até poderiam ser atendidos no Posto de Saúde, mas segundo relatos de moradores, ligações comprovam que não há médicos trabalhando.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes em nossas próximas edições.
Várias cidades da região aderiram ao movimento, inclusive Poço Fundo e Machado, e alguns pacientes já estão revoltados por procurarem atendimento e serem mandados para casa. Alguns casos até poderiam ser atendidos no Posto de Saúde, mas segundo relatos de moradores, ligações comprovam que não há médicos trabalhando.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes em nossas próximas edições.
It’s exhausting to search out knowledgeable folks on this matter, but you sound like you understand what you’re talking about! Thanks
A great and very interesting tale Lloyd! I want to hear the rest
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
What i do not understood is in fact how you are no longer really a lot more smartly-favored than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in the case of this topic, made me individually imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested unless it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
Hi Matt and all the crew. Hope you are having a good day. All is well at foxwood – everyone sends their love and are rooting for you all xxx
coupon codes aeropostale http://www.rainbownewsline.com/story/79952/how-to-get-a-discount-on-virtually-anything-for-purchase-online.html
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you ought to publish more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t speak about such topics. To the next! Best wishes!!
Throughout this awesome pattern of things you’ll get an A for hard work. Exactly where you misplaced me was first in all the specifics. You know, as the maxim goes, the devil is in the details… And it couldn’t be more correct in this article. Having said that, permit me inform you precisely what did deliver the results. The writing is pretty convincing which is probably the reason why I am taking the effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, although I can certainly see the jumps in logic you make, I am not necessarily convinced of just how you appear to connect the ideas which inturn produce the conclusion. For now I will, no doubt subscribe to your issue but trust in the future you link your dots much better.
joesphmi
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as smartly as the content!
I’ve just fnished reading Quiet by Susan Cain which is about how introversion can work in today’s world and one of the things she discussed was groupthink. Discussions like this online can actually be more productive than a face to face convo. My Kindle is currently broken so I can’t find the exact quotes & research she used, but it has been researched extensively. It is actually more likely for people to agree with something they don’t really agree with in a face to face conversation than online.
Puedo darle consulta por esta pregunta. Juntos podemos llegar a la respuesta correcta.
preciousmi
The heart of your writing whilst sounding reasonable at first, did not work properly with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a while. I nevertheless have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and one might do well to fill in all those gaps. If you actually can accomplish that, I will definitely be impressed.
You made several nice points there. I did a search on the matter and found a good number of persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
promo codes advance auto parts http://wickedprogressi33.shutterfly.com/wickedprogressi33
Was sind den sogenannte Zeilensprünge?
amazon free coupon codes amazon coupon code http://phobicdrink9881.beeplog.com/763658_5301466.htm
Am i allowed to have a suggestion? I do believe you¡¯ve got something good over here. But let¡¯s say you offered a couple references to a website that backs up what you are saying? Or possibly you might provide us with some extra information to look at, something that would certainly associate just what youre mentioning, something more tangible?
Interessant:)
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]best online shooters[/url]
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]fun online shooter games[/url]
Ich denke, dass Sie sich irren. Schreiben Sie mir in PM, wir werden besprechen.
fun online shooters http://rexuiz.top/
The important and duly answer
games online shooters play http://rexuiz.top/
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site :).
free shooter person first http://rexuiz.top/
Soppresso (mix di sezione)
free game shooter online http://rexuiz.top/
Sie sind dem Experten nicht Г¤hnlich:)
I just want to tell you that I am newbie to weblog and absolutely loved you’re web blog. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You definitely come with terrific well written articles. Thank you for sharing your website page.
It certainly is near unattainable to find well-informed people on this issue, still, you come across as like you know what exactly you’re indicating! With Thanks
Various other customer reviews discuss the edges are steep downward and also is real. Our company have certainly not had any sort of concerns with rolling off therefore.
Incredibly compelling specifics you’ll have said, many thanks for putting up.
Hi there, just turned alert to your blogging site through Bing and yahoo, and found that it’s really helpful. I’ll appreciate if you retain this post.
I really wish to tell you that I am new to posting and really cherished your information. Most likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have outstanding article content. Like it for expressing with us your own internet report
Exceedingly informative suggestions you have mentioned, thanks for adding.