MÉDICOS PARADOS NA REGIÃO

Atenção! Se você precisa de atendimento médico hoje, só se o seu caso for mesmo de urgência ou emergência. Médicos de pelo menos dez estados aderiram a uma paralisação nesta terça-feira (23), em protesto contra algumas ações do governo, mas mais especificamente contra o Programa “Mais Médicos”, que pretende levar profissionais para o interior do país. Segundo a Federação Nacional dos Médicos, o ato só ocorre hoje, mas pode se repetir nos dias 30 e 31.Várias cidades da região aderiram ao movimento, inclusive Poço Fundo e Machado, e alguns pacientes já estão revoltados por procurarem atendimento e serem mandados para casa. Alguns casos até poderiam ser atendidos no Posto de Saúde, mas segundo relatos de moradores, ligações comprovam que não há médicos trabalhando.Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes em nossas próximas edições.