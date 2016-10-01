MÉDICO OFERECE RECOMPENSA A QUEM ENCONTRAR SUA TOYOTA

O médico poço-fundense Luiz Fernando Fagundes de Gouvêa acaba de informar à nossa reportagem que está oferecendo R$ 2 mil de recompensa a quem encontrar ou fornecer pista concreta que leve à localização de caminhonete Toyota, de cor bege e placas GQT 6862, furtada de sua fazenda na madrugada do último sábado (2). Detalhe: o veículo tem os escritos “Fazenda Bela Vista” nas duas portas.

Se você tiver alguma informação útil e que valha a quantia, pode entrar em contato com a família, com a Policia Militar pelo 190 ou 98879-7176, e com a Policia Civil pelo 3283-1236. Também pode falar com nossa reportagem (99902-0871).