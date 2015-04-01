MARIA PEQUENA INAUGURA MAIOR PROJETO MUSICAL (E SOCIAL) DA CIDADE

O talento do poço-fundense para a música é algo realmente indiscutível, e neste sábado (3), a Associação Beneficente Maria Pequena deu um enorme passo para aproveitar esta característica gimirinense na luta pela inclusão e pela Educação de crianças e adolescentes de nossa cidade. Foi inaugurada oficialmente a Oficina de Música da entidade.

A garotada agora pode ter aula de guitarras, cajons (diz-se “carrons”), violões, teclados, flautas e canto, e já deram uma rápida palhinha do que são capazes no evento de inauguração.

Autoridades, voluntários e familiares dos participantes, além de vários membros da Associação, uma iniciativa da Familia Assi, participaram do importante momento, que ainda contou com uma benção especial feita pelo padre Paulo Giovanni.

Confira alguns lances: