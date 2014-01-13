Moradores de Poço Fundo foram surpreendidos na manhã desta segunda-feira (13) por uma falta de água não programada. Sem informações da Copasa sobre o que poderia ter causado o problema, muitos entraram em contato com nossa reportagem, para averiguar o que havia ocorrido.
Ligamos para o atendimento 24h da empresa, e fomos informados que uma manutenção de rede, em parceria com a Prefeitura, estava sendo realizada, e que o abastecimento seria retomado a partir do meio-dia.
Vale lembrar: O telefone da Copasa, para informações sobre qualquer problema, é o 115. Ao ligar, tenha, de preferência, uma conta em mãos para passar o número da matrícula que irá constar no protocolo.
MANHÃ SEM ÁGUA
