MANHÃ DE CONSCIENTIZAÇÃO

Alunos de escolas púbicas e privada de Poço Fundo, além de componentes de vários setores da área de da Saúde do município, participaram na manhã desta sexta-feira (1) da Passeata contra a Dengue, promovida pela Prefeitura Municipal em parceria com todos estes órgãos. A galera passou pela avenida Dr. Lélio com faixas e cartazes, além de distribuir panfletos a quem estava acompanhando a caminhada. Também ouviram rápidos discursos com dicas sobre como acabar com a proliferação do mosquito Aedes Aegypti na cidade, já que esta é a única forma de se evitar, de fato, as doenças que ele transmite.

A Policia Militar deu apoio a todo o evento.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues