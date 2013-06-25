MAIS UMA ENTREGA DE DROGAS FRUSTRADA NA CADEIA DE MACHADO

Agentes prisionais da Cadeia de Machado já começaram a semana vencendo mais uma batalha contra o tráfico de drogas entre detentos. No final da manhã desta terça-feira (25), um novo “delivery” foi frustrado pelos servidores. Um deles percebeu que havia uma movimentação estranha nos fundos da instituição e, com apoio de colegas, percebeu que tentavam “puxar” maconha e cocaína para o setor interno, além de dois celulares.

Novamente, os traficantes se valeram de menores para fazer o “trabalho”, pois segundo os funcionários . Um deles, de 14 anos, foi detido, mas a PM saiu à procura de outros dois. Na residência de um deles, ainda foram apreendidas várias pedras de crack, inclusive uma ainda sem ter sido fracionada, facas, tesouras, papel alumínio para embalagem de drogas e mais um celular. O jovem, no entanto, não foi encontrado.