MAIS UMA APREENSÃO DE DROGAS NA CADEIA DE MACHADO

Uma nova apreensão de entorpecentes foi feita pela Polícia Militar na Cadeia de Machado, no início da noite desta segunda-feira (3). De novo, a maconha foi o principal produto encontrado.
Quatro buchas foram achadas no corredor externo da unidade, o que motivou uma busca por outros pontos. No telhado, havia mais seis pedaços da erva e também uma porção de cocaína.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
