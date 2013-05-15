MAIS UM INCÊNDIO NO “LOTEAMENTO DO LILIU”



Um incêndio tomou conta de algumas quadras da Vila Guilherma (ou loteamento do Liliu, como é mais conhecido) na tarde desta quarta-feira (15), e gerou apreensão entre moradores e autoridades. O fogo pode ter sido provocado de maneira criminosa.

O fogo consumiu o mato dos terrenos ainda vazios no bairro. O clima seco facilitou a propagação, e a fumaça se tornou muito densa, gerando risco de intoxicação na área. Por sorte, nenhuma residência foi atingida, mas funcionários da prefeitura, acompanhados pelo Secretário de Obras, José Marcos Magalhães, fizeram uma rápida operação para conter as chamas nos locais mais vulneráveis e ficaram de prontidão naquela área. A preocupação era com a rede de energia elétrica, que poderia ser atingida pelas labaredas.

Este foi, segundo moradores, o quarto incêndio provocado nos terrenos da mesma forma. No primeiro deles, algumas árvores que haviam sido plantadas para embelezar as partes mais íngremes foram destruídas. Já neste último, várias espécies de pequenos pássaros perderam seus ninhos, mas, em compensação, um bando de gaviões se juntou para caçar pequenos animais e cobras que fugiam do calor.

A Policia Militar também esteve no local, e acompanhou os trabalhos da Prefeitura.