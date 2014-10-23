Um sitio do bairro Piedade, no caminho para o bairro Quatis, foi o mais recente alvo de ladrões, provavelmente na madrugada desta quinta-feira (23). Os bandidos efetuaram uma verdadeira “limpa” na casa.
O proprietário do local, que tem 53 anos, é motorista e morador de Machado, disse que visita o local dia sim, dia não, e nesta data, ao chegar para passar a tarde, notou que a parede do quarto havia sido quebrada, e de dentro da residência foram levados vários objetos, dentre eles um microondas, molinetes, redes (de descanso) e botijão de gás. A moradia ainda ficou toda revirada.
A Policia Militar registrou boletim de ocorrência e o caso agora está nas mãos da Policia Civil.
MAIS UM FURTO NA ZONA RURAL DE POÇO FUNDO
Não para os dentistas, haha. Para a indústria farmacêutica.
