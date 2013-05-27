MAIS UM CARRO CAI DA PONTE DA PIEDADE

Uma caminhonete Chevrolet S-10 caiu no Rio Machado, após bater numa viga de proteção da principal ponte do bairro. O acidente aconteceu na noite deste domingo (26). Por um milagre, ninguém se feriu.
O proprietário do veículo e a esposa estavam no local nesta manhã, ilesos, quando nossa reportagem foi acompanhar o caso. Segundo o casal, que é de Paraguaçu, a mulher estava dirigindo quando aconteceu o acidente.
O veículo acabou apreendido, pois apresentava irregularidades no emplacamento. A retirada seria feita por um caminhão guincho acionado por uma seguradora, para então a caminhonete ser levada ao pátio credenciado.
A Policia Militar, o Corpo de Bombeiros e a Policia Civil compareceram ao local e acompanharam todo o desenrolar da ocorrência.
Mais dados em nossas publicações do grupo JPF.
I cling on to listening to the rumor talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
I simply want to say I am just all new to blogging and really savored this web blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You actually come with great stories. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web page.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours these days, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web will probably be much more helpful than ever before.
6 Easy steps Throughout Washing Your own Air conditioner Filtration system
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Amigo,e isto que vc. se tornou para mim,vc tocou fundo no meu coraçao,disse tudo o que eu queria ouvir ja li mais de dez vezes a sua resposta e nao paro de chorar,sei que foi deus que te guiou para me mandar estas palavras,orei tanto a deus para ele me dizer em sonho ou em pensamento o que fazer,eu sei que foi atravez de vc. que ele se manifestou,tinha vontade de ligar para ela e pedir para ela voltar mais sei que continuaria tudo igual,digitei no google DEUS ME AJUDA e apareceu seu site,e sei que deus me ajudou. Amigo vc.pode me mandar uma oraçao para eu fazer para proteger minha filha,obrigada que deus te ilumine.
pizza hut coupon codes august 2016 regents http://www.purevolume.com/listeners/mcintoshfhlfeaqqyq/posts/4833652/Coupon+Tips+And+Tricks+You+Can+Use+Right+Now
Hello there, I believe your site could be having browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Other than that, fantastic site!
coupon codes avis car rental http://www.batonrougenewsreporter.com/story/93048/get-over-ten-thousands-brands-and-stores-coupons-at-savingplazacom.html
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a look on a constant basis.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
Though the railroad that once ran alongside the white-capped West River was called « 36 miles of trouble, » the flat and scenic section that you access through Jamaica State Park is anything but trouble. The West River Railroad chugged along between Brattleboro and Londonderry from 1879 to 1935. But the railroad had its problems.
Bill Murphy confirmed Fellend is FTTP not FOD so this increse will not apply but it will to anybody trying to those trying to exploit the rural rollout.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will go along with with your blog.
coupon codes american eagle http://stocks.keloland.com/keloland/news/read/32511053
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.|
pizza hut coupon codes august 2016 http://www.ohionewsdesk.com/story/96944/the-secret-of-coupon-codes-that-no-one-is-discussing.html
Not too long ago nothing of invisible band perform properly. the christmas presents display covered because off the internet. Can certainly someone display a lot of a highly effective one???
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
I have to show my affection for your generosity giving support to men who really need help on this subject matter. Your very own dedication to getting the message all over became remarkably valuable and have consistently made folks like me to realize their pursuits. Your own valuable key points indicates a lot a person like me and far more to my office workers. With thanks; from each one of us.
I am only commenting to make you know what a incredible encounter my friend’s daughter obtained using yuor web blog. She discovered some pieces, with the inclusion of what it’s like to possess an ideal helping character to let a number of people just completely grasp specific tricky subject areas. You truly did more than our expected results. Thank you for presenting those great, healthy, revealing and in addition fun tips about that topic to Janet.
Ich habe bis jetzt immer versucht, bei der Mitsprache am Cover zu meinen Büchern den wirklich halbnackten Hochglanzjungen abzuwenden. Wirklich gut finde ich die Covers von “Dunkle Flüsse” und “PatrickÂ´s Landing”, weil bei diesen Bildern das Gesicht im Mittelpunkt steht und – meiner Meinung nach – auch eine Verbindung zum Inhalt hergestellt wurde.
Ohhh! Good topic. This is somethign that bugs me too. One of my examples is The Namesake (that’s a great book if you haven’t read it)… I think the Kite Runner too had the same issue. I mean, I understand they are trying to cross market their books but I hate when it’s just not designed well and celebrities take centerstage. Half the time the casting isn’t even accurate to the descriptions in the book, and if you’ve read it before, your vision of the character is all messed up.
I’m really inspired together with your writing abilities as well as with the layout in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare to peer a great weblog like this one nowadays..
kevinmi
OOOOH GYAAAAADOOOOOI lmaoooo I really hear this was so i had to see for myself to believe it i cant wait till i see she baccanlis mother who loooooove to talk bout people in the road, let me laugh hard in she face. well yes carenage ppl we reach
Appears to be great. They already have truly performed their own work towards that one to make layout a priority. Oahu is the new I could really observe by myself making use of Microsoft windows again. Android mobile phone, within the other-hand is often a clusterf*ck regarding poo.
Esto asombra realmente.
swimmingmi
Great transaction and seller – fast delivery! Handshoe is beautiful! Thank you!
I truly wanted to type a quick remark to be able to say thanks to you for these amazing tips and tricks you are posting here. My time-consuming internet investigation has now been rewarded with professional points to share with my friends. I would suppose that most of us visitors actually are very much blessed to exist in a remarkable website with so many lovely professionals with good advice. I feel really happy to have come across your site and look forward to tons of more exciting minutes reading here. Thank you once more for all the details.
Les batiments font très coloniaux, classique d’une autre époque, c’est hyper beau!
fuhshniZZle The best Tunes Videos Jukebox beta is actually building a special beta specialist campaign. Initial 12, 000 beta testers to generate a playlist will certainly easily always be upgraded on their expensive subscription if beta examination ends. fuhshniZZle integrates Metacafe, bing, Discogs, Myspace and also Amazon APIs to produce a seamless built-in as well as cutting edge multi-media practical experience.
I have really learned result-oriented things by means of your weblog. One other thing I would like to say is always that newer computer system os’s tend to allow more memory to be used, but they in addition demand more memory simply to work. If an individual’s computer cannot handle additional memory plus the newest software requires that ram increase, it is usually the time to buy a new PC. Thanks
coupon codes american girl https://notehub.org/tvyqo
Je refuse.
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]shooting training[/url]
Es ist der einfach ausgezeichnete Gedanke
[url=http://rexuiz.top/]shooter free first person[/url]
Bemerkenswert, das sehr nГјtzliche StГјck
first person shooter online games http://rexuiz.top/
Credo che si sono errati. Dobbiamo discutere. Scrivere a me in PM, parlare.
free online mmo shooter http://rexuiz.top/
I’m extremely impressed with your writing talents and also with the layout for your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to look a nice weblog like this one today..
free play online shooter http://rexuiz.top/
Wer Ihnen hat es gesagt?
free game shooter online http://rexuiz.top/
There are also so many video uploading blogs, and these also give facility for distribution their movies, however I think YouTube is the most excellent.
I simply want to mention I’m newbie to weblog and definitely savored this web page. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You amazingly have very good well written articles. With thanks for revealing your web site.
I really have to advise you that I am new to posting and certainly liked your site. Very possible I am probably to remember your blog post . You literally have amazing article material. Appreciate it for giving out with us your main blog webpage
It can be near impossible to see well-educated parties on this content, although you seem like you fully grasp what you’re writing on! Gratitude
The most ideal part is my lad could have half the bedroom structure as well as retail store that away and also make use of the various other half for sitting/day mattress.
Definitely alluring advice you’ll have mentioned, a big heads up for putting up.
Howdy here, just turned out to be aware about your blog site through yahoo, and have found that it is really educational. I’ll appreciate in the event you maintain this approach.
It really is nearly unthinkable to come across well-educated readers on this niche, nevertheless you look like you realize those things you’re covering! Thanks A Lot
Howdy there, just turned out to be receptive to your blogging site through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is very beneficial. I’ll appreciate should you maintain this informative article.
I really want to inform you you that I am new to wordpress blogging and really loved your post. More than likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You simply have memorable article blog posts. Appreciate it for swapping with us your own internet site document
Therefore comfy, and also affordable for somebody which requires a matress between agency as well as soft many thanks !! I will definitely buy from brentwood once again!
Extraordinarily entertaining specifics that you have mentioned, say thanks a lot for publishing.
of courseobviouslynaturallycertainly like your web-sitewebsiteweb site howeverbut you need tohave to testchecktake a look at the spelling on quite a fewseveral of your posts. A numberSeveralMany of them are rife with spelling problemsissues and I in findingfindto find it very bothersometroublesome to tellto inform the truththe reality on the other handhoweverthen againnevertheless I willI’ll certainlysurelydefinitely come backagain again.
Hi there, just became conscious of your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is seriously beneficial. I’ll appreciate if you decide to persist this post.
I just have to advise you that I am new to writing and totally cherished your page. Probably I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have excellent article material. Truly Appreciate it for telling with us your web document
Might be near not possible to see well-advised women and men on this subject, and yet you look like you realize those things you’re posting on! Thank You
I am reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely happypleasedgladdelighted to readglance at this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site posts which containsconsists ofincludescarries lotsplentytons of usefulhelpfulvaluable datainformationfacts, thanks for providing suchthesethese kinds of datainformationstatistics.
Truly motivating highlights that you have mentioned, thank you for adding.
I’mI am now notnotno longer surepositivecertain wherethe place you areyou’re getting your infoinformation, howeverbut goodgreat topic. I needs tomust spend a whilesome time studyinglearningfinding out moremuch more or working outunderstandingfiguring out more. Thank youThanks for greatwonderfulfantasticmagnificentexcellent informationinfo I used to beI was looking forin search ofon the lookout forsearching for this informationinfo for my mission.
It truly is practically extremely difficult to find well-updated individuals on this area, however you look like you fully understand the things you’re indicating! Thank You