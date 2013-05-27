MAIS UM CARRO CAI DA PONTE DA PIEDADE

Uma caminhonete Chevrolet S-10 caiu no Rio Machado, após bater numa viga de proteção da principal ponte do bairro. O acidente aconteceu na noite deste domingo (26). Por um milagre, ninguém se feriu.

O proprietário do veículo e a esposa estavam no local nesta manhã, ilesos, quando nossa reportagem foi acompanhar o caso. Segundo o casal, que é de Paraguaçu, a mulher estava dirigindo quando aconteceu o acidente.

O veículo acabou apreendido, pois apresentava irregularidades no emplacamento. A retirada seria feita por um caminhão guincho acionado por uma seguradora, para então a caminhonete ser levada ao pátio credenciado.

A Policia Militar, o Corpo de Bombeiros e a Policia Civil compareceram ao local e acompanharam todo o desenrolar da ocorrência.

