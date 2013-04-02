MAIS UM ASSALTO AO SICOOB NA REGIÃO

Mais uma agência do banco Sicoob foi assaltada na manhã desta terça-feira (2) na região. Desta vez, o ataque foi em Campos Gerais, mas o modus operandi difere muito pouco do cometido em Machado recentemente. Segundo a Policia, três homens armados entraram na agência e anunciaram o assalto, pouco depois das 10h00. Eles pegaram o dinheiro que havia no cofre, mas a quantia ainda não divulgada.

Em seguida, os suspeitos fugiram em uma caminhonete. O detalhe é que desta vez também levaram duas pessoas como reféns, que foram liberados logo depois em uma estrada rural que leva ao Distrito Córrego do Ouro, assustados mas sem ferimentos.

As buscas ainda estão em andamento na zona rural do município, onde policiais civis e militares acreditam que os bandidos ainda estejam escondidos.