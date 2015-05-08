MAIS UM ACIDENTE FATAL NA MG 179

Um homem de 63 anos perdeu a vida em mais um grave acidente, ocorrido na altura do quilômetro 31 da rodovia MG 179, na noite desta quinta-feira (7). A vítima seguia sentido a Alfenas em um Ford Escort, com placas de Pouso Alegre, que saiu da pista, bateu em uma árvore e parou no meio de uma plantação de café. O motorista morreu no local.

