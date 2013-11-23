MAIS TRABALHO PARA A PM DE MACHADO

EFETIVO LOCAL SE VÊ ÀS VOLTAS COM CRIMES DIFERENTES COMETIDOS PRATICAMENTE AO MESMO TEMPO. UM JOVEM FOI PRESO POR PORTE DE ARMA, E ASSALTANTES ATACARAM EM DOIS LOCAIS DISTINTOS NESTA TARDE
E o plantão policial de Machado neste sábado (23) continua sendo de muito trabalho. Um jovem foi preso no Jardim das Oliveiras, por porte ilegal de arma de fogo, e dois assaltos foram cometidos nesta tarde. As guarnições estão todas empenhadas na busca pelos meliantes.
A prisão ocorreu por volta das 15h30, durante rastreamento à procura de um ladrão que agiu de manhã no município. S.Z.S. (19 anos), já bem conhecido da policia, foi localizado e abordado no Jardim das Oliveiras, e com ele foi encontrado um revólver calibre .38, com duas munições deflagradas e quatro intactas. Havia também denúncias de que ele estava efetuando disparos no bairro. O suspeito foi levado para a Delegacia de Alfenas.
Depois disso, dois homens armados assaltaram um estabelecimento comercial localizado no trevo entre Machado e Serrania. Eles chegaram em uma moto preta e anunciaram o roubo, pegando todo o dinheiro do caixa e fugindo em seguida. Enquanto a PM ainda procurava pela dupla, outra invasão aconteceu numa farmácia da avenida Comendador Lindolfo Souza Dias, nas proximidades do Parque de Exposições. De novo, dois homens em uma moto, aparentemente de cor vinho, chegaram armados ao local e exigiram que todo o dinheiro que havia ali lhes fosse entregue, empreendendo fuga logo depois.
As buscas estão em pleno andamento.
Em tempo: Não é de hoje que os pedidos para um aumento do efetivo policial em Machado, tanto Civil como Militar, têm sido feitos ao Governo do Estado, mas até o momento sequer respostas foram dadas. Na última edição da Gazeta, este problema foi citado em um conversa com o Juiz da Comarca, em matéria sobre as condições da Cadeia Municipal. Em momentos como os que estão ocorrendo hoje, é que vemos as dificuldades enfrentadas pelos militares locais, que precisam se desdobrar para fazer um trabalho que necessitaria de um número bem maior de policiais.
