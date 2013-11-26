MAIS FAMILIAS DA ZONA RURAL REALIZAM SONHO DA CASA PRÓPRIA

Casas foram entregues com grande festa no último sábado

Mais 35 famílias poço-fundenses receberam, no último dia 23 (sábado), as chaves de suas novas casas, construídas com subsídio da Caixa Econômica Federal através do Programa Nacional de Habitação Rural (PNHR). O projeto, que começou a ser implantado na cidade graças a uma iniciativa do vice-prefeito Nilson da Silva, quando este ainda era vereador do município, já entregou até o momento 54 residências, sendo 19 em 2012.

Ontem, segunda-feira (25), um novo grupo foi formado para participar do Programa. Os futuros beneficiários se reuniram na Câmara de Poço Fundo, para a entrega dos últimos documentos exigidos, e agora a Caixa tem até 30 dias para liberar os recursos. Serão mais 50 construções.

Pelo projeto, o banco disponibiliza R$ 28.500 para a compra do material. A mão de obra fica por conta do contemplado.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Reunião na Câmara marcou a formação de um novo grupo de 50 famílias, que serão beneficiadas nos próximos dias

