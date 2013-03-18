MAIS TRÊS ASSALTOS EM MACHADO

Um pesqueiro e uma casa de eventos foram os mais novos alvos de assaltantes no último fim de semana em Machado. Num dos roubos, o autor foi identificado, mas ainda não foi preso. Ambos os crimes foram cometidos na noite de sábado (16).
A primeira invasão ocorreu no Pesqueiro Peixe Vivo, que fica na estrada que liga Machado a Serrania. Dois homens armados já chegaram anunciando o assalto e recolheram objetos e cerca de R$ 500 em dinheiro dos clientes. Um dos bandidos ainda teria efetuado um disparo contra uma porta que estava trancada. A dupla fugiu e não foi localizada.
O outro ataque se deu diante do conhecido Forró da Tia Cida. Um homem de 31 anos abordou um produtor rural que saía do estabelecimento e, empunhando uma faca, roubou-lhe R$ 40 e um celular. O bandido foi reconhecido pela vítima, mas não foi encontrado durante o rastreamento.
O terceiro assalto foi cometido na noite desta segunda-feira (18), na rua Jacuí, no Centro. De acordo com a PM, dois indivíduos (um deles armado) abordaram um rapaz que estava com a sua Honda NXE, com placas de Machado, parado na via. O veículo estava ligado e os meliantes já chegaram anunciando o assalto. Após furtarem a moto, eles fugiram, tomando rumo ignorado. A PM foi acionada e partiu no encalço dos bandidos, mas não os localizou.
Detalhes desses casos, você confere na próxima edição da “Gazeta Machadense”.
Detalhes na próxima edição da “Gazeta Machadense”.
